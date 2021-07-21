Influencer Dies Aged 22 After Sharing Haunting Final Post

juliahennessy/Instagram

Social media star Júlia Hennessy Cayuela died at the age of 22 after leaving a haunting final post for her followers.

On July 15, in São José dos Pinhais outside São Paulo, Brazil, the social media personality and her husband Daniel Cayuela were involved in a road collision. The incident occurred while the couple were riding a motorcycle.

Cayuela was airlifted to hospital after the incident in a critical condition, with the New York Post reporting that she later died of a sudden cardiac arrest. Her husband, who is a social media star and entrepreneur, has undergone shoulder surgery and remains in a serious condition.

In her final post, the influencer wrote ‘Life is short, let’s be crazy — me, you, god and the road. Your dreams are mine.’

Many have found the message haunting in the wake of the accident that happened shortly after. One person wrote, ‘From the phrase she put in that photo, it looked like she knew she was going to pass away.’

The Federal Highway Police of Parana and Ecovia has told the press they believe a truck was crossing the BR-277 road in São José dos Pinhais when the couple crashed into the side of it.

On July 17, Cayuela was buried in her native state of Minas Gerais the city of Belo Horizonte. The procession was attended by hundreds of fans as well as her close friends and loved ones.

Our thoughts are with those close to Júlia Hennessy Cayuela and Daniel Cayuela at this difficult time.