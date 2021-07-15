Influencer Dies Aged 23 After Operation At ‘Unlicensed’ Clinic To Combat Sweating

odalis_sm/Instagram

An Instagram influencer has died aged 23 after undergoing a procedure to combat sweating at an ‘unlicensed’ clinic.

Odalis Santos Mena passed away on July 7, having recently attended the SkinPiel clinic in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, according to local reports.

It’s believed she had undergone MiraDry treatment, advertised as a quick treatment to permanently reduce the amount a person sweats and their odour.

As reported by The Sun, Mena had been contacted by the clinic to promote the treatment. It involved using heat energy in order to remove sweat glands, in turn affecting how much one would sweat, mitigating body odour and potentially even reducing the amount of armpit hair.

She assured to her 147,000 followers that the procedure was simple and safe, however she passed away after receiving anaesthesia and suffering cardiac arrest, with SkinPiel employees unable to revive her, as per the New York Post.

Police have since launched an investigation into her death, with preliminary reports attributing her death to a negligent anaesthesiologist who wasn’t sufficiently trained. Coroners have reportedly said her death was due to the anaesthesia and a steroid Mena had been taking at the time, specifically clenbuterol, creatine and oxandrolone.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the clinic said ‘at no time was there negligence or carelessness’ and the doctor ‘immediately proceeded to do everything medically possible’ to save her.

MiraDry has been used in more than 140,000 treatments across the world, the clinic says, and it’s been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration, the only sweat-reducing procedure to do so.

