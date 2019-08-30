‘Influencer’ Has Exact Same Fence Behind Him In Israel And Belarus

Jacob Wohl/Instagram

Nothing gives me greater cathartic joy than seeing a far-right Trump activist and influencer being the subject of online mockery.

Having already been banned from Twitter, 21-year-old Jacob Wohl often posts on Instagram, with pictures showing him to be travelling the world.

Or so it seems; the Twitter Mystery Machine has allegedly debunked the (self-described) Wohl of Wall Street’s globe-trotting. What gave the game away? A fence.

Jacob Wohl’s latest grift? Pretending to travel the world but forgetting to pose in front of a different fence. pic.twitter.com/0ZPMGNrE4s — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 29, 2019

Eagle-eyed Twitter user Nikki McCann Ramirez spotted the mysterious link between Wohl’s continent-crossing snaps, with the fence in the background almost, if not exactly, identical.

The first picture, originally posted on Wohl’s Instagram on August 15 and captioned with: ‘Don’t be humble. You’re not that great’ was geotagged with Tel Aviv, Israel.

The second image, captioned with Jim Sarbh’s quote: ‘An interesting life could always use a little seduction, confidence, ambition and danger’ was apparently posted from Minsk, Belarus, just yesterday (August 29).

The immediate response was hilarity – many, many users flocked to his account to comment on the social media faux pas.

Instagram user @r0kittgirl questioned the similarities on the Belarus post, writing: ‘Wait a sec…this is the same background as the Tel Aviv photo you posted the other day. Where are you?’ Wohl replied: ‘Doesn’t matter.’

Another user wrote: YOOOOOO…WHO BUILDS THESE INTERNATIONAL FENCES WITH THE SAME DESIGN!?!? MUST BE WORLD RENOWNED.’

Maybe he travels the world, WITH his favorite fence?

What if that fence has separation anxiety.

What if his heart is just SO big, that he can’t bear to leave it back home.

You people hate fences.

Sad. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 30, 2019

"Doesn't matter" describes his attitude towards empirical truth perfectly — Jon Bon Gotti (@flavorstraw) August 30, 2019

Wohl, much to my dismay, appears to be lapping up all the online attention. His most recent post on Instagram, of him kissing his girlfriend, is captioned with: ‘Look at that fence!’

But, just who is Jacob Wohl? At the age of 18, he claimed to be the youngest hedge-fund manager in the world with NeX Capital Management.

According to the MailOnline, company’s website stated that Wohl had ’10 Years [sic] Trading Experience’, meaning Wohl would have been eight years old when he started investing.

It’s safe to say, like Jordan Belfort, he ran into some trouble. After a series of investigations by the National Futures Association, a government-authorised financial regulator that looks for fraud and responds to investor complaints, he was banned.

The ‘financier and political commentator’ is the son of attorney David Wohl, who has regularly appeared on TV news shows to promote President Donald Trump’s policies.

Wohl himself is a fervent Trump apologist – in 2017, he launched conservative news blog Offended America, which was later renamed The Washington Reporter.

An example of one his inspired headlines is: Jacob Wohl: The Mueller Probe Will Go Down in History as God’s Gift to Republicans.

Wohl made headlines late last year after claiming to have proof that Robert Mueller – special counsel for the Russia investigation – had been credibly accused of sexual assault.

He’d been tweeting that there were several women who were prepared to speak up about ‘Dirty Cop Robert Mueller’ – but the woman he named as a credible accuser, Carolyne Cass, said it was all made up.

Cass told USA Today that Wohl deceived her with a false identity and even offered to pay her to come forward and appear at a news conference against her will.

The Daily Beast also reported that Wohl and lobbyist Jack Burkman were behind another similar, unsuccessful smear campaign against Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

Hunter Kelly, a student at Ferris State University in Michigan, appeared to allege online that he had been abused by Buttigieg – but he later said that social media accounts bearing his name and these claims were fake.

The Daily Beast‘s source claims Wohl and Burkman tried to coerce multiple men into accusing Buttigieg of sexual assault in an effort to derail his 2020 campaign – the right-wing duo didn’t comment on the allegations.

