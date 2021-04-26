Influencer In Bali Has Passport Seized After Painting Mask On Face Instead Of Wearing One

niluhdjelantik/Instagram

Two influencers had their passports seized after one filmed the other in a supermarket with a protective mask painted on her face to try and fool other shoppers.

Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se created the video at a store in Bali, where the pair wandered the aisles while Leia attempted to avoid being called out by onlookers.

Advert 10

The influencer had painted her face to make it appear as if she was wearing one of the popular blue disposable face masks, complete with white lines leading to her ears to mimic the straps; but the stunt was slammed online by viewers branding the people involved ‘morons’.

niluhdjelantik/Instagram

After the video went viral, Indonesian immigration confirmed the pair had their passports seized and that authorities were considering deportation. Josh has been identified as a Taiwanese national, while Leia is a Russian national.

I Putu Surya Dharma, a spokesperson from the regional office for the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, said last week that Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) officers would be questioning the influencers.

Advert 10

Per Coconuts Bali, he commented: ‘After that they will be examined together with Immigration to take the decision on whether or not to deport them.’

Dewa Nyoman Rai Dharmadi, the head of Bali Civil Service Police, said the agency planned to issue a letter that recommended deportation as Josh and Leia’s actions violated the expected behaviour.

niluhdjelantik/Instagram

He commented: ‘They are not only violating, but deliberately provoking in public, so it’s only proper to sanction them more severely, not just with a fine but also deportation.’

Advert 10

Foreign nationals are subject to a fine of IDR1 million (US$68.76) the first time they are caught without masks, according to Bali’s mandatory mask rule, while a second violation may subject them to deportation.

After the consequences of their actions came to light, the two influencers released an apology video, in which they appeared alongside a legal team and explained that the video was not intended to disrespect the mask mandate or to encourage others not to wear masks, but to ‘entertain people’.

Advert 10

Josh commented: ‘I did not realise that what I did could… raise a lot of concerns. Once again we want to apologise for what we did and we promise not to do it again.’

The influencer went on to encourage those in Indonesia and Bali to ‘always wear a mask for our own safety and health [and] so we can help Bali to gain its tourism again.’

The influencers reportedly made their Instagram accounts private following the backlash from the video, though they went public again after they released their apology.