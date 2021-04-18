unilad
Inmates Save Baby From Locked Car Using Car Theft Skills

by : Julia Banim on : 18 Apr 2021 14:42
Inmate Saves Baby From Locked Car Using Car Theft SkillsABC7

A group of prison inmates saved a baby from a locked car by putting their car theft skills to good use.

The prisoners had been carrying out construction work on a road close to Tampa, Florida. At the very same time, and right by where the work was being completed, a father accidentally ended up locking his car keys inside his SUV alongside his one-year-old daughter.

A crowd began to form as the dad and the baby’s mother, Shadow Lantry, began panicking about the understandably worrying situation. The commotion soon caught the attention of sheriff’s deputies, who had been guarding the group of inmates.

You can find out more in the following news clip:

Footage captured by mum Shadow shows the unexpected group of heroes, still clad in their prison uniforms, breaking into the SUV to rescue the trapped child. Fortunately, the doors were popped open and the little girl released in a matter of minutes.

Chris Nocco, of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, told ABC7

Our trustees are people who have made mistakes, we’re trying to rehabilitate them to get back into society.

A lot of them, like these individuals, they know they made bad mistakes, bad choices, but they want to do the right thing in life.

Fortunately, the child was unharmed by being locked inside the car, and crowds could be heard cheering as she was released, all thanks to the inmates’ ‘special skillset’.

