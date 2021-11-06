Inmates Sue Prison For Using Baby Shark As ‘Torture’

Pinkfong Baby Shark - Kids' Songs & Stories/YouTube/Alamy

A lawsuit has claimed inmates at an Oklahoma prison were the victims of ‘torture tactics’ after they were allegedly forced to stand in ‘stress positions’ while listening to Baby Shark on repeat.

In a federal civil rights lawsuit filed on Tuesday, November 2, guards at the Oklahoma County jail were accused of cruel and inhumane punishment and excessive use of force by four inmates who alleged that they were subjected to the extreme discipline tactics in 2019.

Ja’Lee Foreman Jr., Daniel Hedrick, Joseph Mitchell and John Basco were all pre-trial detainees at the jail in late 2019 when they were allegedly forced by two prison guards to stand in stress positions while listening to Baby Shark on loop for ‘three to four hours’ on separate occasions.

‘Mitchell was forced to listen to the song over and over while physically restrained in the attorney visitation room. The volume of the song was so loud that it was reverberating down the hallways,’ the lawsuit claims.

‘This prolonged restraint … under the conditions described herein, is tantamount to torture, was excessive and not rationally related to any legitimate governmental or penological purpose.’

The fourth plaintiff, Foreman Jr., was not forced to listen to the children’s song, but was allegedly kneed in the back, slammed into a wall and spat on after having been placed in a stress position by officers.

Also named in the lawsuit were Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, the board of county commissioners and the jail trust, with lawyers for the plaintiffs alleging that the defendants did not properly train or supervise the officers. NBC reports that the two jail officers were also alleged to have had a history of mistreating inmates, but had not faced any response from supervisors.

The two officers involved in the incident resigned following an investigation and were charged last year with ‘cruelty to a prisoner and conspiracy,’ per the Washington Post.

