Inquiry Launched Into Police ‘Systematic Failures’ Following Sarah Everard Murder

Family Handout/Alamy

Priti Patel has launched an inquiry into the ‘systematic failures’ of the police following the murder of Sarah Everard in March by serving Met police officer, Wayne Couzens.

Patel announced the news at the Conservatives’ party conference in Manchester, saying Everard’s murder has ‘exposed unimaginable failings’ within the police and that the subsequent inquiry will ‘ensure something like this can never happen again’.

The news comes after Couzens was handed a whole life order last week for the kidnap, rape and murder of Everard.

‘It is abhorrent that a serving police officer was able to abuse his position of power, authority and trust to commit such a horrific crime’, Patel said, adding that the public ‘need answers’.

As per Sky News, the Home Office has said that the inquiry will be split into two parts – the first will examine Couzens’ past behaviour and conduct as well as opportunities to intervene which may have been missed by the Metropolitan Police, while the second part will take a look at any issues raised from the first, including any indicators of wider policing issues.

‘The public have a right to know what systematic failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer’, Patel said.

