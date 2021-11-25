unilad
Advert

Insane Footage Captures Fire Breaking Out At Plastic Factory

by : Shola Lee on : 25 Nov 2021 13:08
Insane Footage Captures Fire Breaking Out At Plastic Factory@Scaumy/Twitter

A fire that has broken out at a plastic factory has sent smoke across Hull.

Yesterday, November 24, firefighters were called to the scene of a huge fire that started in a plastic factory, with a number of houses evacuated in the area after the blaze started in Saxon Way, Hessle.

Advert

While the fire has since been brought under control, dramatic footage shows the smoke covering the surrounding area.

In a shocking video posted to Twitter with the caption ‘what on earth is going on in Hessle,’ the blaze can be seen in full force.

At around 4.00pm, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene along with specialist teams from the police and ambulance services.

Advert

Witnesses said they could hear ‘huge explosions every 10 seconds,’ with another saying that debris of ‘coal’ began ‘falling from the sky’, HullLive reports.

Pictures of the debris were also shared on Twitter.

The Humberside Fire and Rescue Service told people to avoid the area of around eight miles to the west of Hull city centre.

Advert

As per the BBC, Cory Simmonds, 27, who was told to leave his property due to the blaze, said:

We were very close, it’s awful, the fire is just raging. The smoke that came off from it, was thick, black smoke. There were bangs going off and the house was literally shaking. The windows were moving when the bangs were going off, it was quite awful really.

There have been no reports of injuries and the police are said to be confident they have managed to contain the fire.

Advert

Police officer Phil Leake said:

The problem with it is that the roof has collapsed [in the plastic factory]. It’s a deep-seated plastic fire so it is going to take us some time to extinguish. But we’re hoping we could lift some of the cordons and, more importantly, get some of the public back into the properties as soon as we can.

Leake assured that the fire was ‘under control. We’re confident that we’ve got it surrounded.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert
News

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert

Professor Who Said Sexual Attraction To Children Isn’t Always ‘Immoral’ Resigns
News

Professor Who Said Sexual Attraction To Children Isn’t Always ‘Immoral’ Resigns

‘Deadliest Ever’ Migrant Channel Crossing Leaves At Least 27 Dead
News

‘Deadliest Ever’ Migrant Channel Crossing Leaves At Least 27 Dead

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target
Gaming

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, Fire, Now

Credits

BBC News and 1 other

  1. BBC News

    Fire breaks out sending large plumes of smoke across Hull

  2. @PoliticsForAlI/Twitter

    @PoliticsForAlI

 