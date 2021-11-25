Insane Footage Captures Fire Breaking Out At Plastic Factory

@Scaumy/Twitter

A fire that has broken out at a plastic factory has sent smoke across Hull.

Yesterday, November 24, firefighters were called to the scene of a huge fire that started in a plastic factory, with a number of houses evacuated in the area after the blaze started in Saxon Way, Hessle.

While the fire has since been brought under control, dramatic footage shows the smoke covering the surrounding area.

In a shocking video posted to Twitter with the caption ‘what on earth is going on in Hessle,’ the blaze can be seen in full force.

At around 4.00pm, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene along with specialist teams from the police and ambulance services.

Witnesses said they could hear ‘huge explosions every 10 seconds,’ with another saying that debris of ‘coal’ began ‘falling from the sky’, HullLive reports.

Pictures of the debris were also shared on Twitter.

The Humberside Fire and Rescue Service told people to avoid the area of around eight miles to the west of Hull city centre.

As per the BBC, Cory Simmonds, 27, who was told to leave his property due to the blaze, said:

We were very close, it’s awful, the fire is just raging. The smoke that came off from it, was thick, black smoke. There were bangs going off and the house was literally shaking. The windows were moving when the bangs were going off, it was quite awful really.

There have been no reports of injuries and the police are said to be confident they have managed to contain the fire.

Police officer Phil Leake said:

The problem with it is that the roof has collapsed [in the plastic factory]. It’s a deep-seated plastic fire so it is going to take us some time to extinguish. But we’re hoping we could lift some of the cordons and, more importantly, get some of the public back into the properties as soon as we can.

Leake assured that the fire was ‘under control. We’re confident that we’ve got it surrounded.’