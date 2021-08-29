Insane Video Reveals How People Use Watermelons To Smuggle Drugs
An eye-opening video has gone viral showing how smugglers can conceal and transport drugs inside regular watermelons.
The clip, which has been shared on the ‘Unexpected’ subreddit, sees an officer slicing a seemingly ordinary watermelon into two halves before prising it apart.
In the video, which was posted with the title ‘Best way to slice your watermelon’, the true nature of the melon is revealed once you see inside. As the fruit is opened up, it quickly becomes apparent that the melon has been completely carved out, with the juicy flesh replaced by a peach-coloured plastic bag.
At this point, the bag is sliced open to reveal an enormous quantity of weed. The clip then shows officers recovering similar watermelons from the back of a truck, before arresting a couple of men, thought to be the drivers, at the scene.
Another shot then shows dozens and dozens of opened watermelons laid out on the road, each one containing drugs.
The video proved so surprising that many Reddit users weren’t even sure what they were looking at, at first glance. One Reddit user commented, ‘my dumbass thought they were rotten watermelons’, while another admitted, ‘I thought they had dead mice in them’.
Others showed sympathy for those arrested, noting that weed is a perfectly legal substance in many parts of the world and expressing hopes that the men won’t be treated too harshly.
If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Or Live Chat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week
