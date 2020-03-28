unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Inside London’s ExCel Centre As It’s Transformed Into Hospital For 4,000 Patients

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 28 Mar 2020 15:10
NHS NIGHTINGALE Inside London's ExCel Centre As It's Transformed Into Hospital For 4000 PatientsNHS NIGHTINGALE Inside London's ExCel Centre As It's Transformed Into Hospital For 4000 PatientsPA Images/Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/

London is transforming its ExCel centre into a hospital that will hold 4,000 patients following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advert

The British Army is doing the renovation on behalf of the NHS located in the centre of England’s capital city. The makeshift hospital will be known as NHS Nightingale.

Reports say NHS Nightingale should be complete by next Saturday, April 4.

Nhs nightingaleNhs nightingaleAndrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/PA Images

As of today, March 28, there has been 1,019 deaths from coronavirus in the UK with a large majority of them believed to be in London, Sky News reports.

Advert

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had spoken about the government’s plans to open a large hospital earlier this week.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, he said:

I can announce today tat we will next week will open a new hospital, temporary hospital called the NHS Nightingale at the ExCel centre in London.

The NHS Nightgale hospital with comprise two wards each of 2,000 people. ‘With the help of the military and with NHS clinicians we will make sure that we have the capacity that we need so that everyone can get the support that they need so that everyone can get the support.

But no matter how big we grow the NHS, unless we slow the spread of this virus then, as we’ve seen, those numbers will continue to rise. That’s why it’s so important that everyone follows the advice and stays at home.

Inside London's ExCel Centre As It's Transformed Into Hospital For 4000 PatientsInside London's ExCel Centre As It's Transformed Into Hospital For 4000 PatientsAndrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/PA Images

As per The Sun, Professor Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director of NHS England also spoke about the plans for NHS Nightingale.

He said:

The NHS Nightingale is really an extraordinary feat. From a standing start, a day or two ago, a hospital will be built that will be able to take its first patients at the start of next week.

That is a remarkable achievement, that our staff, working with the military have been able to work on.

As well as the ExCel centre, Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre and Manchester’s Central Convention Centre are set to be converted into temporary hospitals too.

Advert

News also came out this week that part of Birmingham airport will be made into a temporary morgue that will be able to up 1,500 initially, but will expand to be able to hold 12,000.

Brum airportBrum airportPA Images

With the virus being so infectious, it’s important we follow guidelines given by both the NHS and the World Health Organisation in a bid to flatten the curve.

We also must support each other however we can in such unprecedented times.

It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our Coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on Coronavirus, click here.

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Birmingham, Coronavirus Hospital, hospital, London, Manchester, matt hancock, NHS, NHS Nightingale, Pandemic, UK

Credits

The Sun and 1 other

  1. The Sun

    NEW FRONTLINE Inside new coronavirus hospital as the Army transform London’s ExCel centre into NHS Nightingale for 4,000 patients

  2. Sky News

    Coronavirus: Number of UK deaths rise by 260 - taking total to 1,019

 