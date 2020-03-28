Inside London’s ExCel Centre As It’s Transformed Into Hospital For 4,000 Patients
London is transforming its ExCel centre into a hospital that will hold 4,000 patients following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The British Army is doing the renovation on behalf of the NHS located in the centre of England’s capital city. The makeshift hospital will be known as NHS Nightingale.
Reports say NHS Nightingale should be complete by next Saturday, April 4.
As of today, March 28, there has been 1,019 deaths from coronavirus in the UK with a large majority of them believed to be in London, Sky News reports.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock had spoken about the government’s plans to open a large hospital earlier this week.
In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, he said:
I can announce today tat we will next week will open a new hospital, temporary hospital called the NHS Nightingale at the ExCel centre in London.
The NHS Nightgale hospital with comprise two wards each of 2,000 people. ‘With the help of the military and with NHS clinicians we will make sure that we have the capacity that we need so that everyone can get the support that they need so that everyone can get the support.
But no matter how big we grow the NHS, unless we slow the spread of this virus then, as we’ve seen, those numbers will continue to rise. That’s why it’s so important that everyone follows the advice and stays at home.
As per The Sun, Professor Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director of NHS England also spoke about the plans for NHS Nightingale.
He said:
The NHS Nightingale is really an extraordinary feat. From a standing start, a day or two ago, a hospital will be built that will be able to take its first patients at the start of next week.
That is a remarkable achievement, that our staff, working with the military have been able to work on.
As well as the ExCel centre, Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre and Manchester’s Central Convention Centre are set to be converted into temporary hospitals too.
News also came out this week that part of Birmingham airport will be made into a temporary morgue that will be able to up 1,500 initially, but will expand to be able to hold 12,000.
With the virus being so infectious, it’s important we follow guidelines given by both the NHS and the World Health Organisation in a bid to flatten the curve.
We also must support each other however we can in such unprecedented times.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our Coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on Coronavirus, click here.
Topics: News, Birmingham, Coronavirus Hospital, hospital, London, Manchester, matt hancock, NHS, NHS Nightingale, Pandemic, UK