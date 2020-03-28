Inside London’s ExCel Centre As It’s Transformed Into Hospital For 4,000 Patients

I can announce today tat we will next week will open a new hospital, temporary hospital called the NHS Nightingale at the ExCel centre in London.

The NHS Nightgale hospital with comprise two wards each of 2,000 people. ‘With the help of the military and with NHS clinicians we will make sure that we have the capacity that we need so that everyone can get the support that they need so that everyone can get the support.

But no matter how big we grow the NHS, unless we slow the spread of this virus then, as we’ve seen, those numbers will continue to rise. That’s why it’s so important that everyone follows the advice and stays at home.