Instagram Influencer Murdered In Bar May Have Had Links To Cartel That Killed Her

CEN/@keilannyboo/Instagram

An Instagram influencer who previously posed while holding a gun has been shot dead by a Mexican drug cartel, according to reports.

Keilanny Boo had more than 59,000 followers on Instagram and 136,000 followers on Facebook, where she often posted selfies showing off her tattoos and occasionally posing with guns.

The influencer was shot dead on July 17, however her murder has only just been released by Mexican authorities.

CEN

Investigators say she was shot in a bar called Cheleria in the municipality of Nezahualcoyotl – the central Mexican state of Mexico, near Mexico City, where she also lived according to sources.

It’s claimed the woman was killed by members of the drug cartel La Union Tepito, an organisation she was thought to be linked to.

It’s reported the prosecution has suggested she may even belong to the Mexican cartel after photo emerged of the influencer posing with a gun, pointing it at the camera.

On a separate occasion, she shared a photo of an assault rifle, spelling her name out in bullets.

A friend of the victim, who had a young child, shared a message expressing her condolences over the death of the young woman on social media.

She wrote:

Thanks daughter, sister, mum and friend… Take care of yourself in that place wherever you are, sending kisses to the sky.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been reported.

Another Instagram influencer was recently found dead in her apartment Russia, with her throat slit and her body stuffed in a suitcase.

Ekaterina Karaglanova had built up an impressive Instagram following of more than 85,000 before her death.

She was after her parents raised concerns for her safety after she stopped answering her phone, according to local reports.

The parents are said to have contacted her landlord to open the door to her apartment, which is where they found her wearing nothing but a pair of lace garters.

east2west news

A Russian man called Maxim Gareyev has since confessed to her murder, admitting stabbing her ‘at least five times in the neck and chest.

Gareyev now faces life in prison after the murder which is thought to have come after she ‘repeatedly insulted’ his skills while they were having sex.

