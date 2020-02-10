Instagram Model Brazenly Admits Grooming Boy, 13, When Confronted By TV Reporter

Model admits to sending explicit messages to 13-year-old boy Bethany Edgecombe/Instagram/A Current Affair

An Instagram model admitted to grooming a 13-year-old boy online and flashed her breasts when confronted by a TV reporter.

Advert

Bethany Edgecombe, 20, is an Australian exotic dancer and model from the NSW Central Coast who racked up 105,000 followers on her since-deleted Instagram account, where she went by Blondie Australia.

Edgecombe was in central Melbourne this week when she was confronted by a TV crew from A Current Affair, who accused her of grooming the young boy.

Take a look at what happened when she was approached here:

Advert

The model initially laughed at the claims, but eventually admitted to sending the 13-year-old inappropriate messages.

The pair struck up a conversation after the teenager mentioned Blondie in an Instagram post. During the exchange, Edgecombe reportedly asked the boy if he was a virgin.

When he replied that he was, the model wrote:

I call dibs on that virginity.

Model admits to sending explicit messages to 13-year-old boy A Current Affair

In another message, cited by A Current Affair, Edgecombe said:

Hold onto that virginity, I’ll be going past your part of town in a week or two. And don’t tell anyone, don’t think you’re even legal.

At one point, the teen told the Instagram user he was 13 and Edgecombe replied saying she ‘really must be a pedo cos that’s so hot’.

Advert

The 20-year-old also sent four naked photos to the teenager while he was at the cinema with his mum. She asked the boy for a naked photo; a request to which he responded with a photo of a rooster.

The teen’s parents reported the matter to Coomera Police on the Gold Coast in November, but they decided to take it to the media because they were disappointed with the lack of progression in the investigation.

Model admits to sending explicit messages to 13-year-old boy A Current Affair

When confronted by reporter Dan Nolan, Edgecombe attempted to defend herself by claiming she ‘was like 18’ when she sent the messages, though the reporter pointed out they were sent last year.

Edgecombe went on to claim she believed the interaction was ‘harmless’.

The Instagram user commented:

Did I ever see the boy though?… have I ever seen the boy or is it silly harmless chatting… well that’s how I see it.

When asked if she had anything to say to the boy’s family, Edgecombe lifted her top and flashed her breasts to camera.

Model flashes her breasts when confronted by reporters A Current Affair

The 13-year-old told A Current Affair he thought the contact was ‘cool’ at first, but he later became concerned.

He said:

Advert

After a while though she started to act a bit crazy! She was pushy and acting a bit obsessed. She said she wanted to take my virginity, but it wasn’t fun anymore, she was acting weird and I’m not that dumb, I don’t date 20 year olds.

The teen’s mother spoke out about the exchange, describing Edgecombe as ‘sick’.

She commented:

She knew he was only 13 years old and she pursued him! What kind of a sick individual does that? How dare she try and manipulate any child with her evil perverted ways for her own self-gratification.

Model confronted by reporter about explicit messages A Current Affair

The Queensland Police Service said the matter is still under investigation, explaining ‘these matters can take time to thoroughly investigate, particularly when a forensic examination is required’.

Detectives are said to be making ‘every effort’ to finalise the case as a priority.