Instagram Model Followed By Cardi B Found In Suspected Murder-Suicide
An Instagram model with millions of followers has been found dead in Richmond, Texas.
Miss Mercedes Morr, real name Janae Gagnier, had 2.6 million followers on Instagram, including the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.
Sadly, the 33-year-old was found dead at the Cortland Apartments on Sunday, August 29, following a welfare check, in what police suspect to be a murder-suicide.
A man was also found dead in the apartment, who Richmond police have since identified as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto.
Accorto is thought to be the suspect, but both causes of death are still to be confirmed following autopsy results, Newsweek reports.
Some of Gagnier’s celebrity friends have since paid tribute to the late model. Rapper Tory Lanez shared a photo of the star on his Instagram story writing, ‘Rest in peace Queen.’
Bow Wow also commented on her latest Instagram post saying, ‘Stop playing we just spoke on thurs dont do me like this yo! Naaa [sic].’
NBA G League player Sheldon Mac also shared a heartfelt tribute to her.
Part of his lengthy post read:
We just talked on Thursday & everything was good! I knew something was wrong because u always respond! I’ll never forget the times we spent together! I’m gone miss that smile & good energy u always had no matter where we were!
Your energy and personality was unmatched! The most genuine person! We always laughed & joked with each other no matter what & that’s part of what made us close for 6 years! [sic]
Mac added that he could ‘write a damn book’ about their relationship and that Gagnier ‘showed [him] love in every way’.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
