Instagram Model Raises $100,000 For Australian Bushfires By Selling Nude Photos For $10

lilearthangel_k/Twitter

An Instagram model is using her influence to help combat the bushfire crisis in Australia by selling her nudes for $10 each.

American influencer Kaylen Ward has already raised more than $100,000 for the cause, after offering to send a nude photo of herself to any person who donates at least $10 to any organisation helping battle the devastating fires.

The model has previously sold photos for money and said she hoped her regular customers would help when it came to raising cash for such an important cause.

Minutes after pledging her generous donation, the Texan model was inundated with private messages from hundreds of people who had proof they had donated.

Kaylen, who now lives in Los Angeles, said she has received more than 20,000 messages and has been taking the time to respond with individualised naked photos.

She said she was inspired to do her bit to help after seeing photos of harrowing scenes of burnt out homes and animal habitats destroyed.

As per MailOnline, she said:

It’s devastating and any normal person would be concerned and want to help.

The influencer asked her follows to donate to one of a few different charities, including NSW Rural Fire Service, Victorian Country Fire Service, Red Cross and certain koala hospitals across the country.

Kaylen hoped her efforts would bring ‘a few thousand dollars’ but within one day she had raised an estimated AU$100,000 and still has thousands of messages to work her way through.

She said:

Someone sent me $5,000, so I’m sending 50 pics and videos.

But, despite the charitable cause, some people have chosen to distribute her nudes for free.

Kaylen wrote on Twitter:

People that have donated are offering my nudes for free to those who haven’t. Honestly y’all are so sick and you’re about to ruin it for everyone.

So far, the bushfires have killed 24 people, ravaged more than 1,500 homes and destroyed more than 3.6 million hectares of land, killing nearly half a billion animals in the process.

PA Images

Heartbreakingly, the fires aren’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon and with almost two months left of blazing summer left in Australia, with New South Wales now officially in a ‘state of emergency’.

Here’s to hoping the money raised by Kaylen will go some way towards equipping people in Australia with the tools they need to continue battling the blaze.

