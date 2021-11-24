unilad
Advert

Instagram Model ‘Torpedo Trish’ Pleads Guilty To Drink Driving As Shocking Details Of Crash Emerge

by : Julia Banim on : 24 Nov 2021 17:34
Instagram Model 'Torpedo Trish' Pleads Guilty To Drink Driving As Shocking Details Of Crash Emerge@patriciahadjia/Instagram

Instagram model Patricia Hadjia has pleaded guilty to drink driving just over one year on from her arrest in October 2020.

Hadjia, 27 – who calls herself ‘Torpedo Trish’ – has admitted to high range drink driving via an email sent to New South Wales’ Waverley Local Court on Wednesday, November 24.

Advert

The influencer, who works as a consultant for those hoping to boost their social media following, posted a photograph showing her holding a champagne glass mere moments before crashing her Jeep Cherokee on Duncan Street, Maroubra.

Hadjia’s charge sheet shows that she blew a blood-alcohol level of 0.181 after the incident, being three times over the limit, after emerging from the vehicle with an unnamed 29-year-old male friend who reportedly sparked up a cigarette as he emerged from the vehicle.

After walking outside their homes, neighbours found the pair climbing from the vehicle, which reportedly resembled a UFO as ‘the tail lights were up where they shouldn’t be normally’.

Advert

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, one neighbour recalled:

I came out and looked up the road and it was a really strange looking sight, it looked a bit like a UFO had landed because the tail lights were up where they shouldn’t be normally.

I got up the road and I could see it was a car on its side, the headlights were on and I could see arms inside writhing over each other … I ran back to my partner and she said ‘what’s going on?’, I told her and she called Triple-0 immediately.

Following the incident, Hadjia, who also had her driving licence suspended, was arrested and charged with high-range drink driving.

Advert

Speaking with Daily Mail Australia at the time, Hadjia said she felt ’embarrassed’ and ‘deeply regretful’ about the incident.

Hadjia’s solicitor Eidan Havas also stated that the model ‘would like to thank all first responders for attending the scene and doing such a wonderful job’. She will appear for sentencing in Waverley Local Court on January 12.

If you want to discuss any issues relating to alcohol in confidence, contact Drinkline on 0300 123 1110, 9am–8pm weekdays and 11am–4pm weekends for advice and support

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert
News

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target
Gaming

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target

Studio Ghibli Legend Hayao Miyazaki Is Coming Out Of Retirement For One Final Movie
Film and TV

Studio Ghibli Legend Hayao Miyazaki Is Coming Out Of Retirement For One Final Movie

Anti-Vaxxer Who Attended Covid Party To Catch The Virus Dies From Coronavirus
News

Anti-Vaxxer Who Attended Covid Party To Catch The Virus Dies From Coronavirus

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, drink driving, New South Wales, Now

Credits

The Daily Telegraph and 1 other

  1. The Daily Telegraph

    Torpedo Trish pleads guilty over drink driving

  2. Mail Online

    Ridiculous moment that left witnesses shocked as Instagram star 'Torpedo Trish' emerged from her smashed up Jeep - after crashing it while THREE TIMES over the limit

 