Instagram Model ‘Torpedo Trish’ Pleads Guilty To Drink Driving As Shocking Details Of Crash Emerge

I came out and looked up the road and it was a really strange looking sight, it looked a bit like a UFO had landed because the tail lights were up where they shouldn’t be normally.

I got up the road and I could see it was a car on its side, the headlights were on and I could see arms inside writhing over each other … I ran back to my partner and she said ‘what’s going on?’, I told her and she called Triple-0 immediately.