Instagram Model ‘Torpedo Trish’ Pleads Guilty To Drink Driving As Shocking Details Of Crash Emerge
Instagram model Patricia Hadjia has pleaded guilty to drink driving just over one year on from her arrest in October 2020.
Hadjia, 27 – who calls herself ‘Torpedo Trish’ – has admitted to high range drink driving via an email sent to New South Wales’ Waverley Local Court on Wednesday, November 24.
The influencer, who works as a consultant for those hoping to boost their social media following, posted a photograph showing her holding a champagne glass mere moments before crashing her Jeep Cherokee on Duncan Street, Maroubra.
Hadjia’s charge sheet shows that she blew a blood-alcohol level of 0.181 after the incident, being three times over the limit, after emerging from the vehicle with an unnamed 29-year-old male friend who reportedly sparked up a cigarette as he emerged from the vehicle.
After walking outside their homes, neighbours found the pair climbing from the vehicle, which reportedly resembled a UFO as ‘the tail lights were up where they shouldn’t be normally’.
Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, one neighbour recalled:
I came out and looked up the road and it was a really strange looking sight, it looked a bit like a UFO had landed because the tail lights were up where they shouldn’t be normally.
I got up the road and I could see it was a car on its side, the headlights were on and I could see arms inside writhing over each other … I ran back to my partner and she said ‘what’s going on?’, I told her and she called Triple-0 immediately.
Following the incident, Hadjia, who also had her driving licence suspended, was arrested and charged with high-range drink driving.
Speaking with Daily Mail Australia at the time, Hadjia said she felt ’embarrassed’ and ‘deeply regretful’ about the incident.
Hadjia’s solicitor Eidan Havas also stated that the model ‘would like to thank all first responders for attending the scene and doing such a wonderful job’. She will appear for sentencing in Waverley Local Court on January 12.
If you want to discuss any issues relating to alcohol in confidence, contact Drinkline on 0300 123 1110, 9am–8pm weekdays and 11am–4pm weekends for advice and support
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, drink driving, New South Wales, Now