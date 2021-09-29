Insulate Britain Defy Government To Hold Up M25 For Seventh Time

This amount of £1.3 billion is about 0.2% of what is needed in order to properly insulate the 29 million homes in the UK and it’s not even beginning to get close to the order of cost needed to respond to what Sir David King said last Thursday on Channel 4 News. He said that the government needs to take “very, very severe actions”. That means hundreds of billions of pounds, not peanuts.

The government should bear in mind that an investment of the order of £0.5 to £0.75 trillion is needed in order to address this problem, but this investment will essentially wipe out 90% of heating bills for homeowners in this country, resulting in a 15% reduction in carbon emissions at a stroke. This is why it has to be done by 2030.