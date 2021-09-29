Insulate Britain Defy Government To Hold Up M25 For Seventh Time
Insulate Britain has defied a government injunction to block the M25 for the seventh time in less than three weeks.
The High Court granted an injunction to National Highways Ltd last week stating campaigners involved in the protests ‘may be held to be in contempt of court and may be imprisoned, fined or have their assets seized’.
Protestors fighting for the government to insulate all homes across the UK by 2030 proved the threat would not stop their efforts as they gathered at a roundabout leading to Heathrow Airport in London on Monday, September 27, and their fight has continued this morning with a return to the motorway.
The group, which is an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, wants homes to be insulated in order to help cut carbon emissions.
In a statement released on the Insulate Britain website, a spokesperson for the movement stressed activists are ‘going nowhere’.
They said: ‘You can raid our savings. You can confiscate our property. You can deny us our liberty and put us behind bars. But shooting the messenger can never destroy the message: that this country is going to hell unless you take emergency action to stop putting carbon into the air. Boris get on with the job.’
Kent Police confirmed the news of the demonstration in a post on Twitter this morning, September 29, explaining officers are ‘currently in attendance at J3 of the M25 (Swanley Interchange) due to a group of protesters blocking the roundabout.’
The police department has warned drivers to ‘Please expect delays and find alternative routes if possible whilst we work with @HighwaysSEAST to remove the protesters and reopen the roundabout.’
In March, the government announced an extra £300 million in funding for green home upgrades in England, bringing the total funding to £1.3 billion. However, Insulate Britain cited registered architect Tim Gough to stress this is not enough.
Speaking yesterday, Gough said:
This amount of £1.3 billion is about 0.2% of what is needed in order to properly insulate the 29 million homes in the UK and it’s not even beginning to get close to the order of cost needed to respond to what Sir David King said last Thursday on Channel 4 News. He said that the government needs to take “very, very severe actions”. That means hundreds of billions of pounds, not peanuts.
The government should bear in mind that an investment of the order of £0.5 to £0.75 trillion is needed in order to address this problem, but this investment will essentially wipe out 90% of heating bills for homeowners in this country, resulting in a 15% reduction in carbon emissions at a stroke. This is why it has to be done by 2030.
Earlier this week, the group stressed they were ‘more scared of climate change’ than of breaking the injunction.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Climate Change, Extinction Rebellion, government, Insulate Britain, M25, no-article-matching, Now, Protest