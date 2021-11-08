unilad
Insulate Britain Delete Tweet Likening Government’s Lack Of Climate Action To Not Preventing Holocaust

by : Cameron Frew on : 08 Nov 2021
Insulate Britain Delete Tweet Likening Government's Lack Of Climate Action To Not Preventing Holocaust

Insulate Britain has deleted a tweet comparing people who don’t act on climate change to bystanders failing to prevent the Holocaust.

It’s the latest action to anger critics of the environmental group, which is campaigning to force the UK government to insulate all social housing as part of its efforts against climate change and cutting carbon emissions.

For weeks, Insulate Britain activists have been bringing traffic all across the country to a standstill by blocking roads and glueing their hands to the ground, leading to frustrated drivers shouting at them, dragging them off the road, playing bagpipes in their face, squirting ink and even threatening to run them over.

Insulate Britain. (Alamy)Alamy

The climate crisis has been at the forefront of current affairs for the past 10 years, with countries urged by experts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming, as per the Paris Agreement, aiming for carbon-neutrality by 2050, if not sooner. While there are climate change sceptics, many people don’t negate Insulate Britain’s cause – only their tactics.

The Holocaust was the systematic genocide of around six million European Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators during the Second World War. This morning, November 8, the group has been widely criticised for likening the two.

‘Those who know and are silent now will be known as bystanders, just as those amongst the general population in Germany who were passive and indifferent to the rise of Nazi Germany and the escalating persecution that culminated in the Holocaust. #savelives,’ the now-deleted tweet read.

Within two hours, the group removed the original post and instead wrote, ‘Those who know and are silent now will be remembered as painfully and cruelly as those who ignored the horrors of Nazi Germany.’

Social media users quickly kiboshed the account’s claims. ‘To compare the climate emergency with the Holocaust is shameful and wrong on every level,’ one wrote. ‘Yeah I’m on your side but this one is a bit too far. The only thing that compares to the Holocaust is the Holocaust,’ another tweeted.

‘Using the Holocaust analogy here is not going to do the cause any good, neither is repeatedly blocking roads over and over and over,’ a third wrote.

Even amid constant backlash, Insulate Britain spokesperson Tracey Mallaghan told Sky News, ‘What the public needs to understand is: we will keep fighting.’

