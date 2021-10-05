Insulate Britain Just Apologised For ‘Causing Disruption’

Alamy

After weeks of protests and causing delays across UK motorways, Insulate Britain has apologised for ‘causing disruption’.

The group has taken to the M25, the M4, Heathrow Airport and even the Dover ferry terminal in a bid to get their voices heard, as they ‘campaign to pressure the UK Government to reduce home heating emissions to zero’.

The change of tone comes after Boris Johnson called the campaign group ‘irresponsible crusties’ in an interview with LBC today, October 5. After defying the government with their protests, causing endless chaos on UK roads, and even preventing some people from reaching hospitals to see loved ones, the group has finally apologised.

A spokesperson for Insulate Britain said the group ‘profoundly’ apologised, after Johnson called out the protesters.

‘We cannot imagine undertaking such acts in normal circumstances. But we believe that the reality of our situation has to be faced,’ Liam Norton said, Sky News reports.

‘The collapse of the climate is happening around us. We face economic chaos and the breakdown of law and order in a matter of years. We ask the prime minister to make the statement the country wants to hear – that our government will live up to its responsibilities to protect us, to defend law and order,’ he added.

Despite the apology, another spokesperson for the group, Tim Gough, said ‘these inconveniences will continue’ unless the government makes more effort to tackle climate change.

‘No action is being taken by them. There are lots of policies being mentioned, there are things that Boris has sang, but he’s not actually taking leadership to reduce the country’s CO2 output of this country,’ Gough said.

Insulate Britain wants the government to ‘commit to insulate the houses of Britain to a zero-carbon standard within the next eight to 10 years’.

The comments from the campaign group come just ahead of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s speech at the Tory party conference this week, where she is expected to warn that those who block the motorways could face unlimited fines and jail time.

‘The right to protest is a fundamental principle of our democracy but we will not tolerate guerrilla tactics that obstruct people going about their day-to-day business,’ Patel said.