Insulate Britain: M25 Protesters Could Be Imprisoned As Injunction Is Granted By Judge
Insulate Britain protesters could now be imprisoned after a judge granted an injunction to National Highways.
The climate change campaign group took to the M25 five times this week to demand the UK Government reduce heating emissions and introduce a nationwide plan to insulate all homes in Britain.
However, due to blocking various junctions of the motorway, causing chaos and putting people’s lives at risk, an injunction was filed against the group, which has now been granted by a judge.
As a result of the decision, the activists could now face prison, the BBC reports.
On Twitter, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps accused the group of ‘invading a motorway’ and subsequently putting lives at risk.
After he asked National Highways to request an injunction against Insulate Britain, which a judge has now granted, the activists will now ‘face contempt of court with possible imprisonment if they flout’.
In response to Shapps’ tweet, Insulate Britain responded by accusing the government of being ‘reckless’ and putting ‘lives at risk’ themselves.
It stated:
The government is reckless and is putting lives at risk with its inaction on #[email protected]
How many lives have been lost already due to poorly insulated leaky homes? How many will be lost because of climate collapse?
The news of a judge granting the injunction against the group follows an interview that took place this morning between Insulate Britain protester Liam Norton and Good Morning Britain.
Despite its positive campaign to reduce heating emissions, the protests on the M25 sparked controversy.
Upon finding himself engaged in a hot debate led by Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, Norton grew frustrated.
Questions surrounding Norton’s own home not being insulated, the dangerous nature of protesting on the M25, and a mother who was left paralysed as a result of the standstill, led to the debate growing intense.
As a result, Norton ended up storming off the show.
