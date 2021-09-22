Insulate Britain Protester Embarrassed As GMB Hosts Reveal His Home Isn’t Actually Insulated

ITV

A Good Morning Britain host revealed that an Insulate Britain protester doesn’t even have his own home insulated.

Liam Norton, a member of the protest group, was interviewed on GMB this morning, September 22, where he ended up storming off the set.

Insulate Britain has hit headlines recently after blocking part of the M25 on several occasions during protests where members of the group were campaigning for the UK government to reduce home heating emissions to zero.

According to the group, which was created this summer, emissions from heating and powering homes must be reduced by 78% in less than 15 years and then to zero by 2050 in a bid for the country to meet the Paris Climate Agreement guidelines.

A woman was left paralysed as a result of the protests as she was unable to receive the urgent medical care she needed after suffering a stroke because of the traffic delays.

In light of their recent protests, Norton went onto GMB this morning to defend Insulate Britain’s actions, when it came to light that Norton himself doesn’t even have his own home insulated.

Journalist Dawn Neesom, who was part of this morning’s panel alongside Susanna Reid, Richard Madeley and Norton, begged the question of why he hadn’t insulated his own home, branding it as ‘pure hypocrisy’ that he hadn’t.

Reid asked Norton if that was the case, to which he danced around the answer.

He replied, ‘Susanna, whether my home is insulated or not, doesn’t change the fact that millions of people’s homes aren’t insulated.’

Reid then clapped back by pointing out that he was willing to risk his life to highlight the importance of insulation, despite not having his house insulated.

Norton continued to fail to give a direct answer to Reid and Neesom’s question, and spoke of how expensive it is to insulate your home, claiming it can cost ‘tens of thousands [of pounds]’.

People have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the matter. One person defended Norton writing, ‘It shouldn’t be down to the recourses of the individual. This directive has to be made at the government level. They are the only body with the buying power to make it affordable.’

Meanwhile, someone else said, ‘I think they need a better spokesperson next time….. oh and not to walk out into the middle of a busy motorway.’