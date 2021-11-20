unilad
Insulate Britain Protester Releases Defiant Final Video Before Entering Prison

Insulate Britain Protester Releases Defiant Final Video Before Entering Prison@InsulateLove/Twitter/Alamy

An Insulate Britain protester says she ‘did what was necessary’ in a video ahead of serving her jail sentence.

The environmental group, which has been bringing the UK’s roads to a standstill in recent months to urge the government to insulate all social housing as part of its efforts against climate change and cutting carbon emissions, saw its first major judicial sentences this week.

Nine people – Dr Ben Buse, 36, Roman Paluch, 28, Oliver Roc, 41 and Emma Smart, 44, Tim Speers, 36, James Thomas, 47, Ana Heyatawin, 58, Louis McKenchnie, 20, and Ben Taylor, 27 – were handed varying jail terms for their participation in an October 8 demonstration on the M25, which breached a National Highways injunction.

Smart, who was sentenced to four months behind bars and plans to remain on hunger strike, filmed a short video prior to being taken to HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, Europe’s largest women’s prison.

‘It was quite an extreme campaign, you know, going onto the motorway but we’re in an extreme situation and I felt I had to do what was necessary. I stepped up, we all need to step up. Non-violent civil disobedience is the only way we’re going to enact change,’ she says.

‘We don’t need nine of us, or 20 of us in prison, we all need to put our liberty on the line because we are facing losing everything… I don’t know what more I can do and then [Insulate Britain] came along and yes, this was a way I could step up.

‘So I feel this is the moment. Our government could have accepted and acted or done something meaningful in relation to our demands. But they chose to imprison us and really that has got to send a strong message to everyone. Now is the time. We need to come together, whatever we’re doing is not enough.

‘Our life support systems are collapsing, society is going to collapse. Be part of that change while you have the chance.’

