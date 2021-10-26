Insulate Britain Protesters Advise New Speed Limit On UK’s Busiest Motorway

Alamy

Insulate Britain says it plans to occupy the UK’s busiest motorway, asking drivers to avoid the road and releasing a new recommended speed limit.

The environmental group says it is declaring the M25 a site of ‘non-violent civil resistance’ and will begin blocking sections of the London orbital motorway from 7.00am tomorrow, October 27.

In a statement announcing the plans, Insulate Britain said it would ‘ensure that emergency ‘blue light’ access is maintained’ during the protest, after facing criticism for blocking emergency vehicles during previous road blockades.

However, they issued three requests ahead of their protest, asking drivers to either stay away from the motorway or keep to 20mph to keep protesters safe, while also requesting that Highways England enforce the 20mph limit as part of its responsibility to ‘keep the public safe.’

They also called on the police to ‘refuse to arrest us, as we are upholding the British constitution and they have a duty to refuse to obey any government that fails to uphold its first and most important responsibility: the protection of people in Britain.’

In a clear attempt to strike a more conciliatory tone with the public, the group said ‘Insulate Britain acknowledges the inconvenience and irritation we are causing to the public in our campaign, we ask that you understand that the days of disruption are necessary to force a government to fulfill its most basic of duties to protect and defend its people.’

Insulate Britain – an offshoot of XR which is calling on the government to propose plans to insulate every home in the UK – has occupied a number of city roads and motorways in and around London over the past several weeks, prompting a mixture of support and backlash from the public.

The response to the protests has gradually escalated, with several members of the public opting to drag protesters out of the road, while one woman was caught on camera slowly driving her car into the back of a female protester. Meanwhile, during protests yesterday, October 25, several protesters chose to glue themselves to the road to avoid being moved.

The group is demonstrating in opposition to a government it says is ‘actively pursuing policies that will lead to the destruction of our country due to climate catastrophe.’