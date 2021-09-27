Insulate Britain Protesters Block Heathrow Airport In Sixth Protest In Two Weeks
The Metropolitan police has detained protestors from Insulate Britain as the demonstrators blocked a section of the M25 for the sixth time.
Activists from Insulate Britain, which is an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, are protesting for the government to retrofit homes across the UK to cut climate emissions by positioning themselves on the motorway.
The most recent protest at a roundabout leading to Heathrow Airport in London comes after five similar demonstrations in the last two weeks, with attendees ignoring threats they could be imprisoned if they returned to the road.
Last week, the High Court granted an injunction to National Highways Ltd stating those involved in the protests ‘may be held to be in contempt of court and may be imprisoned, fined or have their assets seized’.
In a statement released today, September 27, Insulate Britain said ’52 people that have been involved in Insulate Britain’s two weeks of motorway protests blocked the M25 in breach of the injunction granted by the High Court last Tuesday.’
The group said they were ‘more scared of climate change’ than of breaking the injunction and expressed belief there are ‘times when we have to step up and do what is right’.
In a release on the Insulate Britain website, Liam Norton, a spokesperson for the group, said:
You can throw as many injunctions at us as you like, but we are going nowhere. You can raid our savings and confiscate our property. You can deny us our liberty and put us behind bars.
But that is only shooting the messenger. The truth is that this country is going to hell unless you take emergency action to stop putting carbon into the air.
Another protestor, named Emily, said they were ‘terrified about what’s coming down the road, particularly after the floods, storms and wildfires we’ve seen in Europe and Canada this year.’
Emily continued:
I’m worried about what happens when we run out of food and society begins to break down. I feel like the government isn’t acting fast enough and won’t be able to protect us.
Insulating our homes is the most basic first step – it will get emissions down, create jobs and help families in fuel poverty, that’s real levelling up. The Government knows what needs to be done. They just need to get on with it.
The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it was ‘attending a protest’ at junction 14 of the M25 ‘where activists are blocking traffic on a slip road’. In a statement on Twitter, the police said officers had opened one lane of the carriageway and that ‘arrests are being made’.
Topics: News, Climate Change, Insulate Britain, London, Now, Protest