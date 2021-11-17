Insulate Britain Respond Citing ‘Genocide’ Following Protester Prison Sentences
Insulate Britain has spoken out after nine of its protesters were handed prison sentences today, November 17, for breaching a National Highways injunction to carry out its roadblocks.
The sentencing came after the group – which is an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion – continuously protested on the M25 in an effort to get the government to insulate all social housing, in an effort to reduce carbon emissions.
The nine activists – aged between 20 and 58 years old – all admitted to taking part in the blockade on October 8 and were sentenced at the High Court in London. Dr Ben Buse, 36, Roman Paluch, 28, Oliver Roc, 41 and Emma Smart, 44, Tim Speers, 36, and James Thomas, 47, were sentenced to four months behind bars. Ana Heyatawin, 58, and Louis McKenchnie, 20, were handed three months in jail, while Ben Taylor, 27, was given six months jail time, Sky News reports.
The group has since taken to Twitter in response to the sentencing, writing, ‘The 9 #InsulateBritain supporters were convicted of contempt of court for breaking the National Highways’ M25 injunction. Ana Heytawin and Louise McKecknie received sentences of 3 months. Ben Taylor, who had announced his intention to continue, received a sentence of 6 months.’
In a follow-up tweet, it continued:
The other defendants were sentenced to four months with the proviso that they would serve at least half of that sentence.
We are being failed and betrayed by our government.
The 9 chose not to stand by and be complicit in genocide.
We remain resolute and determined.
Taylor, one of the activists sentenced today, expressed that he would block the motorway again ‘at the earliest opportunity’ if he wasn’t jailed, telling Dame Victoria Sharp, president of the Queen’s Bench Division, ‘I will continue to do so until the government makes a meaningful statement and f*cking acts on it.
‘If you send me away to prison, 10 people will step forward in my place. If you send each of us away, 100 people will step forward and take our places. If you send 100 of us away, 1,000 people will step forward to take our place. If you somehow manage to stop all non-violent protests, then things will only turn violent.’
Topics: News, Insulate Britain, M25, no-article-matching, Now, Protesters