Insulate Britain Supporters Protest ‘Political Prisoners’ Being Jailed With More Roadblocks

@NewsForAllUK/Twitter/@XRebellionUK/Twitter

Insulate Britain activists have taken to the streets of London to protest nine ‘political prisoners’ being jailed.

Earlier this week, nine members of the environmental group – Dr Ben Buse, Roman Paluch, Oliver Roc, Emma Smart, Tim Speers, James Thomas, Ana Heyatawin, Louis McKenchnie and Ben Taylor – were handed varying jail sentences for their participation in an October 8 demonstration on the M25, breaching a National Highways injunction.

Advert 10

In protest of the ruling, hundreds of Insulate Britain supporters have been marching through London today, November 20, with fresh roadblocks in solidarity with those given jail terms.

One campaigner named Gully told around 200 people gathered at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, ‘Make no mistake, these are political prisoners and they will not be the last. These streets are ours and we will put one foot in front of the other, and dare you to stop us. You can jail the resistor but not the resistance,’ the MailOnline reports.

Insulate Britain, which is campaigning for the UK government to insulate all social housing as part of climate change efforts, said it didn’t directly organise today’s event as it was community-led.

Advert 10

On Lambeth Bridge, protesters brought the road to a standstill this afternoon. ‘Completely shut down with eco and Insulate Britain protesters. I suppose it shows what a sham the UK Gov actually is,’ Twitter user Eben Owen wrote alongside photos.

Predictably, the group’s latest protest has been met with more anger from social media users, who’ve complained the injunctions and jail sentences aren’t enough to deter activists – echoing their past warnings about continuing to block roads until the government takes action.

Advert 10

‘Non-violent civil disobedience is the only way we’re going to enact change,’ Emma Smart said prior to being taken to jail, while Ben Taylor urged he’d ‘go out and block the highway at the earliest opportunity’ if he wasn’t given a jail sentence, ‘and I will continue to do so until the government makes a meaningful statement and f*cking acts on it.’