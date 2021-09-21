Insulate Britain: What Do They Actually Want?

@rachaelvenables/Twitter/Alamy

Insulate Britain recently made headlines for continuously blocking the M25 motorway in protest of the government’s action on home insulation. But what is it they actually want?

The environmental group began in summer 2021 and was ‘set up by people in XR and related networks’, according to its Facebook page. It’s ‘a campaign to pressure the UK Government to reduce home heating emissions to zero’. The group launched its website in July.

On its website, Insulate Britain states ‘humanity is at a pivotal crossroads’, warning human civilisation could be destroyed by ‘accelerated human-caused global heating’, unless ‘urgent action’ occurs.

In order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ‘achieve the British Government’s climate change, fuel poverty and water reduction targets’, the group says improving the quality of homes is the best way to do it.

Therefore, the campaign is seeking to force the government to insulate all of Britain’s ‘leaky homes’, beginning with social housing.

It’s demanding that the UK government takes responsibility for the insulation of all social housing by 2025 and introduce a national plan which is legally binding.

The group hopes to see the nationwide plan created within four months and for it to detail how the UK government will take full responsibility and also fully fund the campaign.

Insulate Britain also believes that the UK could stimulate ‘real action’ due to having been the host of COP26, a global climate conference.

According to Insulate Britain, the UK has around 29 million homes which are the ‘oldest and least energy efficient housing stock in Europe’.

The group points out how much energy is subsequently lost each year due to the heating and cooling of such inefficient buildings.

It states:

In order to meet UK commitments under the Paris Agreement to stay below 1.5C, and legal obligations under the Climate Change Act 2008, as amended in 2019, emissions from heating and powering homes must be reduced by 78% in less than 15 years and then to zero by 2050. Nearly 15% of the UK’s total emissions comes from heating homes: an overhaul of the energy performance of the UK’s housing stock is needed to reduce the energy demand.

The group then details how they believe that the UK needs a programme that spans across the nation to update ‘almost every house’, if it’s to properly combat the effects of the emissions.

This would be ‘1.5 homes per minute to the year 2050’, according to the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Report of 2018, Scaling Up Retro Fit 2050.

However, the UK Government does not currently have a ‘robust long-term national strategy’, with any adequate way of funding the changes that need to be made to the inefficient homes, according to Insulate Britain.

Despite concern for the climate emergency, Insulate Britain recently came under fire for the way in which they’re getting their point across in a series of protests subsequently blocking the busy M25 motorway.