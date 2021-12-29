Insulate Britain’s Motorway Protests Cost Taxpayers At Least £4.3 Million

Alamy/@GHRLondonNews/Twitter

Insulate Britain protesters made a fair few headlines across the UK this year, and they’ve racked up a hefty bill in the process.

After gluing themselves to roads, blocking motorways, being jailed and creating some infamous viral moments, the group have really made a name for themselves, for better or worse.

At the end of the day, however, all their protests have come at a huge cost – £4.3 million to be precise.

Alamy

Insulate Britain is an offshoot of climate activism group Extinction Rebellion. They’re calling for the government to insulate all homes in the UK by 2030 in an effort to cut carbon emissions.

While any effort to tackle climate change must be applauded, the group’s disruptive protests have enraged many people.

According to the Metropolitan Police, £4 million was spent dealing with Insulate Britain protests between September 13 and November 20 alone, Metro reports. This involved more than 6,500 staff, at a cost of £3.1 million, while £600,000 was spent by the force on deploying vehicles and £300,000 was spent on overtime.

Forces aside from the the Met police also reported their overtime figures: Hertfordshire Constabulary (£185,000), Surrey Police (£110,000), City of London Police (£44,000) and Greater Manchester Police (£10,000).

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he was ‘appalled’ by the amount spent tackling the protest group.

@LBC/Twitter

Insulate Britain caused blockages on a number of motorways throughout this past year, often gluing themselves to the M25 as well as roads in Manchester, Birmingham, London and Kent, and blocking people not only from commuting, but reaching hospitals and visiting vulnerable members of families.

Shapps added: ‘I am appalled at the amount of time and public money that’s been spent policing the selfish actions of Insulate Britain.

‘Not only did their guerrilla tactics wreak havoc on our roads and inflict misery to thousands of motorists, but they diverted our emergency services away from vital work, costing the UK taxpayer millions in the process.’

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said the cost was ‘staggering’. ‘Unfortunately we have to police what’s put in front of us. It’s disgusting that we’re having to spend that sort of money on these protests.’

A number of Insulate Britain protesters have been handed jail sentences.