Interactive Map Shows Where You'd Pop Up If You Dug Straight Through The Earth Antipodesmap.com

An interactive map allows you to finally answer that question you’ve asked yourself so many times: what would happen if I dug a hole straight down and didn’t stop?

It’s a question posed in many a beer-fuelled, Friday night pub discussion, and it’s one that needn’t be pondered for much longer, because Antipodesmap.com allows users to enter any location in the world and see what lies directly on the other side of the world.

Advert

For example, those beginning the epic journey from Manchester in the UK would be greeted with a watery welcome off the coast of New Zealand.

Antipodesmap.com

For those starting in Australia, they too would be met by endless ocean, completely stranded in the heart of the North Atlantic – no closer to Algeria than Alicante.

Start tunnelling through Manhattan’s subways and you’ll also find yourself surrounded by ocean, the Indian ocean this time, not too far off the coast of Perth.

Advert

Antipodesmap.com

An antipode of any location is the spot on Earth directly beneath it on the globe. Along with the handy interactive map, the creator has provided a list of cities that are antipodes of other major cities.

No mainland UK city has no exact antipode city, no matter from where you bore down, but New Zealand’s largest city Christchurch is an exact antipode of A Coruña in Spain. Digging down from Spain’s capital of Madrid would lead you to Weber in New Zealand as the two cities are exact antipodes.

Go further afield from the UK’s shores to Adamstown, an island in the UK-controlled Pitcairns, and that’s the only exact antipode you’ll find with a purple passport – you’ll arrive somewhere near Doha, Qatar. Spot of Formula 1, anyone?

Advert

Antipodesmap.com

Here’s a shortened list of some of the major cities that are exact antipodes on the globe: Wellington (New Zealand) – Alaejos (Spain); Hong Kong (China) – La Quiaca (Argentina); Nelson (New Zealand) – Mogadouro (Portugal); and Whangarei (New Zealand) – Tangier (Morocco).

Some of the major cities that would just miss out on being exact antipodes, should a person ever dare to venture down, are: Auckland (New Zealand) – Seville and Malaga (Spain); Shanghai (China) – Buenos Aires (Argentina); Beijing (China) – Bahia Blanca (Argentina); Taipei (Taiwan) – Asuncion (Paraguay); Bangkok (Thailand) and Phnom Penh (Cambodia) – Lima (Peru); Montevideo (Uruguay) – Seoul (South Korea); and Melbourne and Canberra (Australia) – Azores (Portugal).

If you’d like to experiment with Earth’s antipodes yourself, head over to the Antipodesmap.com to play around.

Advert

The creator has also listed interesting facts about antipodes, along with a complete list of exact and near-antipodes to revise for that next pub quiz.