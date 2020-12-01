International lawyers draft plan to criminalise ecosystem destruction

PA Images/JennyHuang/Flickr

A panel of international lawyers has been established to draft the legal definition of ‘ecocide’, with a plan that aims to criminalise the destruction of the ecosystem.

The lawyers aim to draw up a legal definition that would complement existing international offences such as war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

This project, which was convened by the Stop Ecocide Foundation at the request of parliamentarians in Sweden, was launched this month; coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the start of the 1945 Nuremberg war crimes trials.

Amazon PA

Those on the 13-strong legal panel include Professor Philippe Sands QC, of University College London, and former International Criminal Court (ICC) judge Florence Mumba.

Chair of the Stop Ecocide Foundation, Jojo Mehta, told The Guardian:

In most cases ecocide is likely to be a corporate crime. Criminalising something at the ICC means that nations that have ratified it have to incorporate it into their own national legislation. That means there would be lots of options for prosecuting [offending corporations] around the world.

One of the challenges faced by the drafting panel would be to define the point at which an ecocide offence would come into force. For example, Mehta explained, chopping down one tree on a village green would not be considered sufficient.

carbon dioxide emissions PA Images

As per The Guardian, Mehta continued:

It would have to involve mass, systematic or widespread destruction. We are probably talking about Amazon deforestation on a huge scale, deep sea bottom trawling or oil spills. We want to place it at the same level as atrocities investigated by the ICC.

The worldwide panel of experts is reportedly planning to finish drafting the definition within the early months of 2021.

The aim is to criminalise the mass damage and destruction of our planet’s ecosystems, ultimately leading to individuals appearing before the ICC in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The Hague PA

Should the definition be supported, it’s hoped this would ultimately be inserted by an amendment into the Statute of the ICC.

This statute was founded back in 2002 to try the most serious international crimes. However, there are some countries that are not members of the ICC, including China, India and the US.

Sands told The Law Society Gazette that the protection of the environment under criminal legislation already exists in many national laws, and it is only right to now consider it on an international level:

The time is right to harness the power of international criminal law to protect our global environment – 75 years ago, ‘crimes against humanity’ and ‘genocide’ were spoken for the first time, in Nuremberg’s courtroom 600, and my hope is that this group will be able to draw on experience since that day to forge a definition that is practical, effective and sustainable, and that might attract support to allow an amendment to the ICC Statute to be made.

Sands went on to explain that the scope of ‘ecocide’ has yet to be considered. However, the definition will reportedly draw from and be inspired by existing approaches to international crimes against humanity and genocide.