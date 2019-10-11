‘Intoxicated Driver’ Claims She Was Given A Meth Sandwich

A woman from Arkansas who failed sobriety tests during a traffic stop has claimed her brother gave her a ‘meth sandwich’.

29-year-old Elizabeth Marie Catlett was pulled over for driving without headlights at 6:30 am on Sunday, October 6. Cops proceeded to conduct a search, becoming suspicious on account of the scent of marijuana and Catlett ‘moving about the vehicle in a quick, nervous manner’.

After officers discovered baggies in Catlett’s pockets, she claimed they did not belong to her and had been put there by someone else. She also stated that, should she fail a sobriety test, it would be because her brother ‘fed her a sandwich contaminated with meth’.

Hot Springs Police

After Catlett failed three field sobriety tests, Catlett also claimed her brother could have drugged her drink while she visited him in hospital. When asked whether her brother did this sort of thing often, she replied that he did.

According to police documents obtained by The Sentinel-Record, Catlett left the hospital visit feeling like she had done ‘when she used to use meth’. However, cops spotted Catlett displayed track marks and teeth damage they regarded to be consistent with ‘frequent narcotics usage’.

Officers recovered a plastic container with additional scraps of paper containing meth from the driver’s seat. They also discovered a similar plastic container holding baggies and scraps of paper with meth in a purse behind the driver’s seat.

Furthermore, 33-year-old passenger Don Russell Furr informed cops there was ‘ICE’ and a ‘meth shake’ inside the vehicle’s glove box. Furr also admitted they had taken meth before the hospital visit.

Hot Springs Police

Catlett – who had no previous criminal history – was taken into custody shortly after 6:30am, where she was charged with possession of meth with purpose to deliver, an offence punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison.

She was also charged with four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia – punishable by a prison sentence of up to six years – as well as a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated, first offence.

Furr was arrested and charged with the same felonies as Catlett. As a previously convicted felon, Furr was held on a $13,500 bond while Catlett was held on a $14,500 bond. Both individuals will appear in Garland County District Court on Monday, October 14.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, text 82111, email via www.talktofrank.com/contact, or Live Chat at www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week.