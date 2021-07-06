unilad
Inuit Leader Mary Simon Named Canada’s First Indigenous Governor General

by : Daniel Richardson on : 06 Jul 2021 18:24
Inuk leader Mary Simon has been announced as the Queen’s new representative in Canada, making her the first Indigenous governor general.

Simon’s appointment comes after former governor general Julie Payette resigned from the role in January, after she was accused of creating a toxic workplace that allowed for ‘screaming, aggressive conduct, demeaning comments and public humiliations’.

Simon has now been named governor general following Payette’s highly-publicised resignation, which saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s judgement called into question.

On Tuesday morning, at the Canadian Museum of History, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Queen has accepted his recommendation of Simon. As a result, Simon, an Inuk from Kuujjuaq, will become the 30th governor general of Canada.

CBC News reported Simon’s comments on her appointment:

I can confidently say that my appointment is a historic and inspirational moment for Canada and an important step forward on the long path towards reconciliation,” said Simon.

Indeed my appointment comes at an especially reflective and dynamic time in our shared history.

In recent months, tensions between the Canadian government and Indigenous people have increased. This is in the wake of what has been described as a ‘genocide’ that saw Indigenous people placed in residential schools by the government and the Catholic church between 1880 and 1996. Some of these schools have now been found to be the home of the remains of hundreds of bodies of Indigenous people who were left in unmarked graves.

Nonetheless, Simon did not have concerns about being an Indigenous person representing the monarchy:

Because as the Queen’s representative in Canada, I am very concerned about the circumstances that lead to some of the events that we are seeing today. I do understand as an Indigenous person that there is pain and suffering across our nation.

When I was asked whether I would take on this important role, I was very excited and I felt that this was a position that would help Canadians together with Indigenous Peoples.

Simon has been involved with numerous causes and organisations that focus on Indigenous people. In fact, Simon was involved in creating the ‘first modern treaty’ between Canada and its Indigenous people in the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement in 1975. This gave native people financial compensation and the right to self-govern certain areas.

After this, Simon continued to work to help Indigenous people and became the leader of the Inuit Circumpolar Conference (ICC), which represented the Inuit in all Arctic countries.

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

