Inverness Student Who Filmed Herself Confronting Burglar Praised For Nerves Of Steel

I was just out of the shower, playing music and singing away to myself in my room, but I heard some rustling coming from the hall.

I thought it could have been one of my flatmates but as I stepped into the hall I called out the name of my flatmate, receiving no reply, and quickly scanned the rooms as it’s a small flat.

I was momentarily confused, only until I noticed a shadowy figure by the front door, fumbling around with some bags.

It was dark so it was hard to see, but it was immediately obvious that this person was not one of my flatmates.