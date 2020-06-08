Investigation Launched After Black Man Dies In Police Custody In Devon Devon and Cornwall Police/PA

An investigation has been launched after a black man died while in police custody in Devon.

Simeon Francis, 35, was found to be unresponsive in a Torquay Police Station cell on Wednesday, May 20. He had been booked into custody at around 3.00am, after having been arrested on Cowley Bridge Road, Exeter, at approximately 12.45am.

An ambulance was reportedly called to the police station to assist Simeon. However, he was sadly pronounced dead at approximately 6.00pm that evening.

Simeon Francis Devon and Cornwall Police

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now conducting an investigation into Simeon’s death, following a mandatory referral from Devon and Cornwall Police.

In a statement, IOPC Regional Director Catrin Evans said:

Our thoughts are with Mr Francis’ family and friends following his death. We will be keeping his family updated during the course of our independent investigation. Our investigators have begun gathering evidence and statements from officers. We are analysing a considerable amount of CCTV footage from the custody suite. We are looking at the level of care provided during the period of detention, including the frequency and adequacy of checks carried out.

The coroner has reportedly been informed, and a preliminary post-mortem examination has been conducted, which has not identified the cause of death, the Independent reports.

Going forward, further tests will be conducted, with an inquest into Simeon’s death having been opened and adjourned by the HM Coroner for Plymouth on Friday, June, 5.

Torquay Police Station Geograph

If an individual dies while in police custody, or after having had contact with the police, the force have to refer the incident to the IOPC, who will then assess whether an investigation is necessary. The IOPC will then look for answers, sharing ‘any learning highlighted by our investigations’.

In a statement made May 21, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson stated that Simeon had been found to be ‘seriously unwell’ in his cell:

Unfortunately, despite efforts by officers and paramedics, he was declared deceased. The force is co-operating fully with an independent IOPC investigation.

Black Lives Matter PA

According to recently published figures from Statistica, 85% of people who died in police custody in England and Wales between the years 2008/09 and 2018/19 were white, with white people adding up to 86% of the population of the UK.

During this same time period, 8% of those who died while in UK police custody were black, despite black people adding up to just 3% of the total population.

There has been no suggestion that use of force was connected with Simeon’s death and a full investigation is now underway.

Our thoughts are with the family of Simeon Francis at this difficult time.