Investigators Consider Link Between Missing Gabby Petito And Unsolved Double Murder

@gabspetito/Instagram/Justice for Kylen and Crystal/Facebook

Investigators are looking into a possible link between the disappearance of YouTuber Gabby Petito and an unsolved double murder.

Utah police are reportedly considering that Petito’s disappearance could be connected to the murders of newlyweds Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38.

Schulte and Turner were last seen at a bar in Moab on August 13. Five days later, their bodies were discovered at a campsite located in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains. They had both been shot to death, and were found to be partially unclothed.

On Wednesday, September 15, officers revealed that on August 12, they had responded to a violent altercation between 22-year-old Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in the same town where the two other women had gone missing.

Petito had reportedly attempted to hit Laundrie after fearing he would drive away without her, apparently leading him to restrain her.

While the incident was not regarded as being serious enough to warrant charges of domestic violence, officers made the decision to send Laundrie to stay in a hotel for the night, with Petito staying behind in the van.

Although at the time of writing there is reportedly no evidence to suggest the two cases are linked, the close proximity of both timeline and location has led to speculation that there could be a connection.

A spokesperson for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News:

We’re looking at everything, I mean, anything and everything that was suspicious around that time or we’re not ruling anything out at this time. So we’re just investigating the information as it comes in.

Petito, who is from Long Island, was reported missing by her parents on September 11, having been out of contact with her family for 13 days before the police were contacted.

It’s understood that Petito’s last-known location was Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park in late August, during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple had been documenting their trip on YouTube.

On Wednesday, September 15, North Port police confirmed Laundrie was now considered to be a person of interest in the investigation, and urged people to share any information they may have about Petito’s whereabouts.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).