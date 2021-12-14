Investigators Find Human Remains At Location Mapped Out By Killer Before He Was Executed

Mississippi Department of Corrections/WeddleDA/Facebook

Investigators have uncovered human remains at a location mapped out by a man sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife.

David Cox was executed last month after pleading guilty to murdering his estranged wife and sexually assaulting her 12-year-old daughter in 2010.

Prior to the murder, Cox had been considered a suspect in the disappearance of his sister-in-law, Felicia Cox, who went missing in July 2007.

In a news release shared on Facebook, Mississippi District Attorney John Weddle explained that Cox’s attorneys began communicating with Weddle’s office ‘regarding the possibility of a disclosure … of the whereabouts of the body of Felicia’ prior to Cox’s execution.

In exchange for information about the location of her body, prosecutors agreed to grant Cox immunity in Felicia’s disappearance. The death row inmate gave the map and a letter to his attorneys, and agreed that the information could be shared after his death.

Based on the letter and map, prosecutors conducted a search of a site in Pontotoc County, Mississippi with the help of ground-penetrating radar and satellite imagery.

Weddle said the site was ‘consistent with what [Cox] said’, and on Sunday, December 12, investigators found the remains which have now been sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and DNA testing.

Felicia Cox’s daughter, Amber Miskelly, has previously claimed Cox was ‘literally the last person with [Felicia] when she was alive’. She believed he may have had something to do with her mother’s disappearance, and long remained hopeful he would be able to provide answers.

The identity of the remains has not yet been confirmed, though Miskelly and other family members were on the site as they were uncovered.

The release explained:

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, search efforts began just before 9AM. The presumed remains of Felicia Cox were located at approximately 1:20PM. Amber Miskelly and other family members were present on site and were able to view the recovery after the location was secured. Mississippi State personnel excavated the remains and turned possession over to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford.

The Mississippi Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel shared the news on Facebook and added a statement to say it ‘appreciates the hard work, respect, and professionalism provided by the District Attorney’s Office for the First Circuit Court District.’

