Investigators Reveal Suspected Cause Of Boeing 737 Crash That Killed 62 People

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 Feb 2021 08:39
Investigators have revealed the suspected cause of the Boeing 737 crash which killed 62 people in Indonesia. 

The Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 crashed into the Java Sea in early January, shortly after taking off from Jakarta on its journey to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. It’s estimated the plane dropped more than 3,000 metres (10,000ft) in less than a minute, before killing everyone onboard.

One fisherman earlier told BBC News, ‘The plane fell like lightning into the sea and exploded in the water. It was pretty close to us, the shards of a kind of plywood almost hit my ship.’

As reported by AP News, a ‘malfunctioning automatic throttle’ may have been responsible for the pilots losing control of the aircraft before it plummeted into the sea.

According to lead investigator Nurcahyo Utomo, the left engine’s throttle lever had somehow moved backward on its own as autopilot was engaged, causing the power output of the engine to dip before the plane crashed. The automatic throttle system had been a point of complaint with earlier pilots on the jet, said to be 26 years old.

However, it’s not confirmed to be the case, as National Transportation Safety Committee investigators still struggle to fully comprehend the timeline behind the Boeing 737 crashing into the sea.

An Indonesian family whose relatives died in the crash have since filed a lawsuit against Boeing, citing the ‘defective and unreasonably dangerous’ aircraft.

The suit also notes a problem with the automatic throttle system, as well as possible corrosion on ‘the engine bleed-air fifth stage check valve… causing it to become stuck in the open position during flight, resulting in an uncontrollable compressor stall’, The Guardian reports.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Indonesia, Now, Planes

