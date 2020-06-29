Iran Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump Over Fatal Drone Strike

Trump PA

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump on charges of following the death of General Qassem Soleimani in January, 2020.

Iran has also requested for Interpol to publish a red notice for the US president, with prosecutor general of Tehran Ali Alghasimehr, stating that arrest warrants had been issued for 36 people connected with the fatal drone strike which killed General Soleimani. President Trump is at the top of this list.

A red notice is a request made to law enforcement authorities across the globe to locate and arrest an individual pending extradition, surrender or other legal action. This notice is carried out at the discretion of local authorities.

President Donald Trump PA Images

The official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted Alghasimehr as having made the following statement, outlining the charges of ‘murder and terrorism’ directed at President Trump and others:

Thirty-six people who were involved in the assassination of Hajj Qassem were identified, including political and military officials from the United States and other governments, have been ordered by the judiciary to be given a red alert to Interpol

As reported by NBC News, an Interpol spokesperson explained that, by the natures of its constitution, it would be prohibited from undertaking ‘any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character’.

US special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, has described the warrant as being a propaganda stunt which would not be taken seriously, as per BBC News:

This is a political nature. This has nothing to do with national security, international peace or promoting stability.

Donald Trump PA Images

General Soleimani was killed in Baghdad, during a drone strike close to Baghdad International Airport which had been carried out on the orders of President Trump.

President Trump claimed the leading military commander had been responsible for the killing of hundreds of American soldiers, and alleged that he had been planning further attacks.

At the time, the Pentagon released the following statement, where they described the attack as a ‘decisive defensive’:

General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.

In retaliation to the deadly drone strike, Iran – who viewed the incident as an ‘assassination’ – fired ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases where US forces were based.

Although it doesn’t look likely that President Trump will actually end up getting arrested, this symbolic move highlights rising tensions between Iran and the US.

The relationship between the two countries became increasingly strained after President Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with global leaders. The drone strike which killed General Soleimani came after months of bad feeling between the states.