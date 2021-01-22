Iran Leader Shares Trump-Like Image Targeted On Golf Course, Promises Revenge PA Images/khamenei_site/Twitter

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, has apparently shared an image of a Trump lookalike being targeted by a drone.

In the picture shared today, January 22, the Trump-esque individual can been seen playing golf with a shadow of what could be a large drone above it.

The sharing of the photo comes after Iran issued a second arrest warrant for Trump over the drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.



The tweet was accompanied with a quote that read, ‘the revenge [of Qassem Soleimani] is definite’.

In December, Khamenei had warned that ‘revenge is certain’, Reuters reports. The Iranian Supreme Leader tweeted at the time, ‘Those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani as well as those who carried this out should be punished. This revenge will certainly happen at the right time.’

The Iranian government has previously asked Interpol for its help in detaining 74-year-old Trump, as well as any other US officials involved in last year’s drone attack.

Trump, as well as 47 other US officials, were later subject to an Interpol ‘red notice’. As per Interpol’s website, a ‘red notice’ is a request to law enforcement worldwide to ‘locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action’.

Defending it’s decision of the drone attack, the US said that Soleimani had been ‘actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq’ – something that Iran disagreed with.

Along with Iran stating that the US had broken international law for it’s actions, Agnes Callamard, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, stated that it had, too.

Tension has long been growing between Iran and the US after Trump exited a 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers that aimed to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme, according to Reuters . The sanctions are said to have devastated Iran’s economy.