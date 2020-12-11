Iranian ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ Instagram Star Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

SaharTabar/Instagram

An Iranian influencer, dubbed ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’, has been jailed in Iran for her activities on Instagram.

Known as Sahar Tabar on the platform, 19-year-old Fatemeh Khishvand will serve 10 years in prison for ‘promoting public corruption’.

Before her account was deleted, Khishvand had accumulated 486,000 followers after regularly posting pictures of her hauntingly gaunt face.

While much of the dialogue around her pictures centered on which surgeries the influencer may have had, Khishvand insisted that they were the result of makeup and Photoshop.

SaharTabar/Instagram

She was first arrested a year ago for charges of blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption, as reported by Tasnim News Agency at the time.

Her sentencing was first shared on Twitter by an Iranian journalist, Masih Alinejad, who wrote: ’10 years jail for Iranian Instagramer who used make up & Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie.’

‘Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us,’ she added.

Calling on the actress to help free the influencer, Alinejad said: ‘Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid.’

In July 2019, Khishvand posted a picture of her former appearance for the first time. Later, she admitted that she had undergone some surgery to her face, including a nose job, lip fillers and liposuction.

She said: ‘This is Photoshop and makeup. Every time I publish a photo, I paint my face in an increasingly funny way. It is a way of expressing yourself, a kind of art. My fans know that this is not my real face,’ as per MailOnline.

It is not the first time the Iranian government has arrested influencers for breaking its strict laws.

In 2018, Maedeh Hojabri, a teenager who posted videos of herself dancing online without a mandatory hijab was arrested.

In support of her case, other woman, including Alinejad, followed suit and also posted videos of themselves dancing online.

In video posted to her Twitter account, Alinejad said: ‘I dance in a public park in Tehran to support Maedeh the 19 year old girl who got arrested for dancing.’