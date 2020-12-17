Iranian ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ Reportedly Released Days After 10-Year Prison Sentencing

SaharTabar/Instagram

An Iranian influencer known as the ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ has been released from prison just days after being sentenced to prison for 10 years.

Sahar Tabar, real name Fatemeh Khishvand, shot to fame in 2017 after using mostly makeup and Photoshop editing to make herself look like the actress, albeit one that’s more gaunt and resembling a ‘zombie’. At one point, she amassed 486,000 followers on Instagram.

It became somewhat of a myth that the 19-year-old had underwent 50 separate surgeries to achieve the look, when the reality was far simpler and not at all sinister. However, in October 2019, Tabar was arrested alongside three other female Instagram influencers.

Iranian Journalist Masih Alinejad earlier confirmed Tabar had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for ‘promoting public corruption’. She also faced charges of blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption.

She wrote online: ‘Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! We need your voice here. Help us.’

Tabar had been previously detained under the laws of Tehran’s guidance court, which deals with ‘cultural crimes and social and moral corruption’.

However, today, December 17, Alinejad shared a news clip to Twitter explaining that Tabar had been released from prison ‘after massive media pressure’. Alinejad earlier wrote: ‘Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid.’

While Tabar did have some surgeries, specifically a nose job, lip fillers and liposuction, it wasn’t anywhere near the alleged 50 procedures shared in earlier stories.

In a 2017 interview, as per Snopes, Tabar said: ‘This is Photoshop and makeup. Every time I publish a photo, I paint my face in an increasingly funny way. It is a way of expressing yourself, a kind of art. My fans know that this is not my real face… I did not even think about being like Jolie. Also, I did not want to resemble the cartoon character the Corpse Bride.’

She added: ‘Now I understand that I look something like them, but I am a muse myself and imitating someone is not an end in itself.’

SaharTabar/Instagram

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Tabar also wrote: ‘Hello relatively dear followers, the picture that you’re scrutinizing, even though I didn’t like it, I kept it in… I must say I only had [indeterminate number of] surgery, not 50 surgeries, and foreign sites and channels were very biased in the way they talked about my photos.’

She continued: ‘I thought these people are probably living in the 18th century and they haven’t seen or heard of technology or makeup and they are really surprised.’