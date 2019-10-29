ISIS Leader Was Caught And Killed Because Of His Underpants

PA/realDonaldTrump/Twitter

Kurdish-led forces have claimed they were able to confirm ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s location by stealing a pair of his underpants.

The Syrian Kurds said they placed a spy within al-Baghdadi’s inner circle, who was able to relay information in regards to the number of guards, details about the floor plan and tunnels, and the shifting locations of the ISIS leader. The source was also present during the raid in which al-Baghdadi died, and left with US forces afterwards.

Prior to the raid, the source was reportedly driven to see al-Baghdadi, lying flat in the vehicle during the journey. However, they were still able to make out landmarks, as well as the general surrounding area, helping to pinpoint the exact location of the hideout.

During their time with al-Baghdadi’s inner circle, the informant was able to steal a pair of underpants, which were then used to prove al-Baghdadi’s identity following DNA testing, ultimately helping to guide US soldiers to his hiding place in northern Syria. The terrorist leader had reportedly been planning to relocate to Jerablus at the time of the military operation.

The source, who reportedly acted as one of al-Baghdadi’s security advisers, was apparently instrumental in locating the ISIS leader. They provided the underpants three months ago, followed by a blood sample one month ago, relaying information to the CIA. As reported by NBC News, General Mazloum Abdi of the Syrian Democratic Forces was then able to ascertain a room-by-room layout of al-Baghdadi’s hideout near the Turkish border.

Taking to Twitter on October 27, General Abdi praised the ‘joint intel cooperation’ between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US:

For five months there has been joint intel cooperation on the ground and accurate monitoring, until we achieved a joint operation to kill Abu Bakir al-Bagdadi. Thanks to everybody who participate in this great mission.

General Abdi went on to describe the mission as a ‘successful and historical operation’, and expressed his optimism for ‘other effective operations’ in the future.

Senior Syrian Democratic Forces official Polat Can has also tweeted about the crucial role the source had in confirming al-Baghdadi’s location:

Since 15 May, we have been working together with the CIA to track Al Baghdadi and monitor him closely, One of our sources was able to reach the house where Al Baghdadi was hiding. Al Baghdadi changed his places of residence very often. He was about to move to a new place in Jerablus [on the border with Turkey].

Can continued:

More than a month ago, the decision was made to eliminate Al Baghdadi. However, the US withdrawal and the Turkish invasion prompted us to stop our special operations, including the pursuit of Al Baghdadi. The Turkish invasion caused a delay in the operation, Our intelligence source was involved in sending coordinates, directing the airdrop, participating in and making the operation a success until the last minute.

He continued:

Our own source, who had been able to reach Al Baghdadi, brought Al Baghdadi’s underwear to conduct a DNA test and make sure (100%) that the person in question was Al Baghdadi himself.

Many have been disappointed by what they perceive to be President Donald Trump downplaying of the role of the SDF in this collaborative operation.

Addressing the nation from the White House, President Trump thanked the Kurds for providing ‘some information that turned out to be helpful’, but did not acknowledge their military role.

Around 11,000 Kurdish fighters have reportedly died while fighting against ISIS in the last five years.

After the most recent raid, the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff General Mark Milley said the raid took place at a compound near the Syrian-Turkish border. The raid reportedly led to Baghdadi’s death when he detonated a suicide vest in a tunnel, as The Guardian reports.

According to Milley: ‘Baghdadi’s remains were then transported to a secure facility to confirm his identity with forensic DNA testing, and the disposal of his remains has been done, and is complete, and was handled appropriately.’

Meanwhile, two other men had been captured alive at the compound, and are currently in US custody at an undisclosed location.

