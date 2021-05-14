Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Says Violence In Gaza Is ‘Not Over Yet’

PA Images

Amid mounting deaths, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the violence with Palestinian forces in Gaza is ‘not over yet.’

Fighting between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group in Gaza, has been going on for five days, with violence reaching its worst point since 2014. Last night, the area was hit with its worst bombardment yet by the IDF in an alleged effort to destroy a network of tunnels, as well as killing senior officials.

The chaos has attracted international attention, from celebrities to politicians calling for de-escalation to prevent further lives being lost. However, Israel’s prime minister has no intention of ceasing fire soon.

As reported by The Times of Israel, Netanyahu said following security consultations in Tel Aviv: ‘In the last day we have attacked underground targets. Hamas thought it could hide there, but it cannot. Hamas leaders think they can escape from our grasp. They cannot escape. We can reach them everywhere — all of [Hamas’s] people and we will continue to do so.’

Rama Abu Rahmer, a woman who lives in Gaza, told BBC News the claims of tunnels aren’t entirely accurate. ‘They are destroying full towers… which have media offices and innocent people living there who have nothing to do with Hamas. They are taking it as an excuse to destroy the city of Gaza to put pressure on Hamas so it stops the resistance,’ she said.

PA Images

Netanyahu added: ‘They attacked us on our holiday [Jerusalem Day], they attacked our capital, they fired missiles at our cities; they are paying and will continue to pay a heavy price for that. It’s not over yet. We will do everything to restore security to our cities and our citizens.’

In a statement released today, the PM also said: ‘I said that we would charge a very heavy price from Hamas. We do this and we will continue to do so with great intensity. The last word was not said and this operation will continue as long as necessary.’

PA Images

At least 122 Palestinian’s have been killed in Gaza, including 31 children and 19 women, with a further 900 injured as a result of the explosive hostilities, according to Gaza’s health ministry. In Israel, eight people have lost their lives, including a soldier patrolling the Gaza border and six Israeli civilians, two of whom were children.

Amid widespread pleas for the violence to stop, US President Joe Biden attracted the ire of fellow Democrats after saying Israel had the right to defend itself. Criticising his response, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said: ‘This is not about both sides. This is about an imbalance of power.’