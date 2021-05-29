Israeli Army Accused Of Using ‘Thirst Traps’ To Distract From Violence In Gaza

nataliafadeev/yael_deri1/TikTok

It’s a PR tactic more commonly associated with the Kardashians than members of one of the world’s most advanced military forces, but thirst trapping appears to be a genuine tool currently being employed by the Israel Defense Forces.

In the wake of a intense and deadly bombing campaign in Gaza, members of Israel’s military have been accused of using the sexy social media pics to ‘distract’ from the violence.

Advert 10

Rolling Stone has uncovered a number of TikTok and Instagram accounts belonging to serving and former members of the IDF (military service is mandatory for all Israeli adults,) which post ‘nationalist propaganda’ alongside images of attractive soldiers – usually young women. Some of the most popular accounts have hundreds of thousands of followers.

‘It’s fair to say that IDF soldier thirst traps are part and parcel with the official IDF’s general strategy to use social media to win hearts and minds across the globe,’ the magazine says.

Advert 10

While a lot of the thirst trap accounts are ostensibly personal pages, the IDF itself has employed similar tactics on its own official TikTok account, which regularly posts memes and jumps on trends and challenges.

In one video from the official account posted before the latest violence, a group of female IDF soldiers can be seen lip-synching to Dua Lipa’s Levitating, while other videos feature all-female units working out or performing dance routines.

Advert 10

The IDF is not unique in its use of social media to garner support for its causes, and much of the content could be viewed as an way to put a human face on the country’s military forces.

But Rolling Stone points out that in the context of the recent violence – in which 240 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed – the posts could be interpreted as a distasteful attempt to ‘put a sexy face on the conflict.’

According to experts, however, Israel’s attempts to win support have failed to make a dent in the pro-Palestinian content that has dominated social media in recent weeks.

‘We’re seeing this content and messaging is dwarfed by the scale of Palestinian social media usage and global solidarity,’ says Rebecca Stein, professor of cultural anthropology at Duke University. ‘The military now recognizes they’ll never catch up, they’ll have to reinvent their PR strategy. It has failed.’

Advert 10