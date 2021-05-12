Israeli Police Officer Almost Throws Stun Grenade At Crowd Of Medics

HindHassanNews/Twitter

An Israeli police officer almost threw a stun grenade into a crowd of medics but stopped the action after realising he was being filmed.

There has been ongoing tension in Israel in recent weeks after there were attempts to evict six Arab families from a contested neighbourhood in favour of Jewish settlers.

Advert 10

This caused growing tension between the country, which is largely Jewish, and Palestine, whose population is thought to be 86% Arab.

Since then, tension has risen between the Israelis and Palestinians. Things grew increasingly worse when officers attempted to stop Palestinians gathering by establishing barricades at the Damascus Gate outside the occupied Old City, which sparked protests. In the wake of this, violent protests and clashes erupted, including rocket attacks.

PA Images

News outlets around the world have been reporting on the ongoing chaos with many sending correspondents to the country to document the ordeal first-hand.

Advert 10

A VICE News correspondent Hind Hassan caught the moment an Israeli police officer almost threw a stun grenade at a crowd of medics on film.

Sharing the concerning clip on Twitter, Hassan wrote, ‘I started filming just after a stun grenade was used against journalists and medics and captured an Israeli soldier about to throw another one into the crowd.’

Hassan later updated the tweet stating that it was an Israeli police officer, rather than a soldier.

Advert 10

The incident took place in Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday, May 10, where police were firing rubber bullets, tear gas, as well as stun grenades near al-Aqsa mosque – the third holiest site in Islam, VICE News reports.

According to the publication, only journalists, paramedics treating those injured in the violence near al-Aqsa and other civilians were being targeted by the police with the grenades.

Hassan said, ‘It wasn’t the first time that something like that was happening and this time he was caught in the act.’

PA Images

Advert 10

The United Nations has since expressed concerns that Israel and Palestine are heading for a ‘full-scale war’.

Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, tweeted, ‘Stop the fire immediately. We’re escalating towards a full scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of deescalation. The cost of war in Gaza is devastating & is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working w/ all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now’.

The number of injured reached 233 people last night, May 11.