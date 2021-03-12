Israeli Soldiers Arrest Palestinian Children For ‘Picking Vegetables’

BTSELEM/IMEU/Twitter

Armed Israeli soldiers have been filmed arresting Palestinian children and forcefully dragging them away for picking vegetables.

A video, captured by B’Tselem, The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories and posted to Twitter, shows a number of young boys being led away by soldiers and bundled into a white van.

At one point, a boy is seen trying to intervene and rescue one of the children but he is quickly dragged away by other soldiers.

The Institute for Middle East Understanding, a pro-Palestinian non-profit, said the five arrested boys who are aged between 8 and 12 years old had been picking akoub, an edible plant.

‘This is the reality and trauma Palestinian children face while living under Israel’s brutal apartheid,’ the group said.

After spending three hours in a police station, the boys have been released, however, two of them will face further interrogation this coming Sunday.

‘DCI-Palestine documents approximately 500-700 Palestinian children are arrested by the Israeli military every year,’ the non-profit said.

WikiCommons

As reported by Roads & Kingdoms, Palestinians have eaten akoub for generations, traditionally using it in stews and soups, as well as eating it alongside fried eggs,

In 2005, Israel added akoub to its protected species list and imposed a ban on its collection, however, the law was abandoned last year. As per the Middle East Eye, it is now legal to pick 5kg of the plant per person in the area where the boys were arrested.

Betty McCollum, a US congresswoman who previously put forward a bill that would prohibit the use of US military funding by Israel to detain Palestinian children, told Middle East Eye that the footage is deeply disturbing.

Back in 2019. McCollum said Israel’s system of ‘military juvenile detection is state-sponsored child abuse designed to intimidate and terrorise Palestinian children’.

‘Seeing the images of heavily armed Israeli soldiers manhandling and detaining these five preteen Palestinian children is extremely disturbing,’ McCollum told the publication.

‘Using Israeli soldiers to capture little boys who were reportedly ‘gathering wild vegetables’ in occupied Palestinian land is wrong,’ she said.

Mohammad Abu Hmeid, the father of two of the boys, told Middle East Eye the arrests were unwarranted. He said soldiers had also confiscated his sons’ buckets, barrels and any akoub they had collected.

‘All they were doing was picking akoub, and that is not a crime. They didn’t pose a threat to anyone. They weren’t doing anything wrong,’ he said.

