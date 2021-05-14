unilad
Advert

Israel’s Bombing Of Gaza Apartments Could Be ‘War Crime,’ Rights Groups Warn

by : Daniel Richardson on : 14 May 2021 07:47
Israel's Bombing Of Gaza Apartments Could Be 'War Crime,' Rights Groups WarnAJEnglish/Twitter

The bombing of residential areas in Gaza could constitute ‘war crimes’, Amnesty International says. 

As violence between Israel and Palestine continues, recent days have seen residential areas bombed as people are evicted from their homes. As a result, many politicians and charities have called for peace in the region.

Advert

However, human rights group Amnesty International, along with others, have given a deeper assessment of the situation and criticised Israel’s involvement in the violence.

An apartment building hit by an airstrike in Gaza. (PA Images)PA Images

In a statement, Saleh Higazi, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, discussed the situation in Palestine and the actions of Israel:

Deliberate targeting of civilian objects and extensive, unjustified destruction of property are war crimes. Destroying entire multi-storey homes making tens of families homeless amounts to collective punishment of the Palestinian population and is a breach of international law.

Even if part of a building is being used for military purposes Israeli authorities have an obligation to choose means and methods of attack that would minimize risks posed to civilians and their property.

Advert

The deputy director added that using rockets that using ‘rockets which cannot be accurately aimed into populated areas can amount to a war crime and endangers civilian lives on both sides of the Israel/Gaza border.’ This sentiment has also been echoed by B’Tselem, a leading Israeli human rights group, in a tweet, the group said, ‘Bombing apartment towers, which are not a military target and leaving dozens of families homeless, is a war crime.’

Human Rights Watch also compared the current situation to a form of apartheid. Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch wrote, ‘Such attacks, which are inherently indiscriminate and endanger the lives, homes, and properties of tens of thousands of Israeli civilians, are war crimes.’

In response to the use of rockets, which have killed 113 people, Israel has claimed that it is targeting buildings where Hamas store weapons or has offices. Additionally, the state has said it is giving people warning about the strikes. Despite this, the death toll, which includes at least 31 children, continues to climb.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

People Are Comparing Gal Gadot And Natalie Portman After Her Comments On Violence In Israel And Palestine
Film and TV

People Are Comparing Gal Gadot And Natalie Portman After Her Comments On Violence In Israel And Palestine

Crypto Billionaire Donates $1.2 Billion Worth Of Shiba Inu Coin To India And Devalues It
Technology

Crypto Billionaire Donates $1.2 Billion Worth Of Shiba Inu Coin To India And Devalues It

Dogecoin Price Shoots Up After Coinbase Announces Plan To Add Cryptocurrency
Technology

Dogecoin Price Shoots Up After Coinbase Announces Plan To Add Cryptocurrency

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time
Featured

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: News, Israel, Now, Palestine

Credits

HRW and 3 others

  1. HRW

    Jerusalem to Gaza, Israeli Authorities Reassert Domination

  2. Amnesty International

    Israel/ OPT: Cycle of impunity leaves civilians once again paying the price amid escalation of hostilities

  3. Insider

    Israel's bombing of Gaza apartment buildings could be a war crime, human rights groups warn

  4. Al-Jazeera English

    Israel threatens Gaza with ground attack amid air strikes: Live

 