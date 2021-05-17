Israel’s Twitter Account Furiously Calls Out Bella Hadid For Attending Pro-Palestine March

tuddynana/Instagram/KhaledBeydoun/Twitter

The state of Israel’s official Twitter account has criticised Bella Hadid for attending a pro-Palestine march, accusing her of participating in anti-Semitic chants.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, May 16, the @Israel Twitter account claimed Hadid was ‘advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State.’

The tweet included a screenshot of the supermodel, whose father Mohamed is Palestinian, livestreaming on Instagram while at the rally, with the caption, ‘When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State. This shouldn’t be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue.’

The tweet ends, ‘Shame on you. #IsraelUnderAttack.’

Footage from the livestream shows Hadid chanting, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,’ a decades old chant frequently used by Palestinians activists calling for self-determination.

At no point does Hadid or anyone in the video reference or support harm against the Jewish state; however, in a follow up post the Israeli Twitter account clarified they were referencing the chant, writing: ‘For those of you who don’t know, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” is a phrase used by those who call for the elimination of Israel (from the river to the sea….)’.

Israelis have long interpreted the chant as being anti-Semitic, believing it to be a call for the destruction of the Jewish state. Palestinian groups say they use it to urge support for the rights and freedoms of Palestinians.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella and her sister Gigi Hadid have both been outspoken about the ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine on social media. In a post last week, Bella wrote, ‘One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT & women’s rights, condemn corrupt & abusive regimes and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression.’

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose digital diplomacy team manages the Twitter account, has come under fire for using its platform to attack Hadid, with people accusing the account of attempting to smear the supermodel.

Journalist Hicham Yezza replied to the tweet, writing, ‘She said nothing of the kind. You’re deliberately promoting a vile and outrageous lie. But you knew that already. Shame on you.’

Hilary Rosen, TimesUp Legal Defense Fund co-founder, commented, ‘When an official government account attacks a model for speaking out against them, I think they’ve lost the thread.’