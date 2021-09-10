ISS Crew Report Smell Of Burnt Plastic As Fire Alarms Sound On Board

PA Images

The smell of burning plastic was reported by crew in the International Space Station (ISS) as fire alarms sounded.

In the early hours of Thursday, September 9, in the Russian segment of the space station the smell of burning plastic and the sight of smoke was noticed onboard.

The smell and smoke occurred as the station’s batteries were being recharged in the Zvazda module, built by Russia, according to Roscosmos.

Upon reporting the smell of burning plastic and smoke, the crew returned to their ‘night rest’ and activated air filters until the air quality returned to normal, The Guardian reports.

The crew is made up of astronauts from NASA, Roscosmos, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the European Space Agency. Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur are from NASA, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov represent Roscosmos, Akihiko Hoshide is from Japan and Thomas Pesquet is from the European division.

In July, a Nauka science lab built by Russia was docked with the space station. After the lab docked with the station, the lab accidentally fired its engines and knocked the orbital post from its position. Russian space officials have said the cause of the incident was due to a software failure.

On Thursday, Novitsky and Dubrov were scheduled to take part in a six-hour-long space walk to continue integrating the two areas.