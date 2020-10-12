Italian Teenager Could Become First Millennial Saint
Carlo Acutis, who died of leukaemia aged 15 in 2006, is set to become the world’s first millennial saint.
Often dubbed ‘the patron saint of the internet’, Carlo used his impressive computer skills to spread his faith, recording alleged miracles online and helping to run sites for Catholic organisations.
On Saturday, October 10, Carlo was beatified at a ceremony at the Basilica of St. Francis in the Italian town of Assisi, the very last step before sainthood. It’s believed that Carlo is the youngest person in contemporary times to reach this final stage.
According to the Catholic News Agency, Carlo was made eligible for potential sainthood after the Vatican ruled that he had miraculously saved the life of another boy.
According to the Church, back in 2013, Carlo was able to heal Brazilian boy and cure his rare pancreatic disease.
During the beautification ceremony, Cardinal Vallini, the pontifical legate for the Basilica of St. Francis, praised Carlo as being a good example of how young people can use technology to spread the word of the gospel.
The cardinal said:
The Church rejoices, because in this very young Blessed the Lord’s words are fulfilled: ‘I have chosen you and appointed you to go and bear much fruit.’
And Carlo ‘went’ and brought the fruit of holiness, showing it as a goal reachable by all and not as something abstract and reserved for a few.
He was an ordinary boy, simple, spontaneous, likeable … he loved nature and animals, he played football, he had many friends of his age, he was attracted by modern means of social communication, passionate about computer science and, self-taught, he built websites to transmit the Gospel, to communicate values and beauty.
During the Mass, a relic of Carlos’s heart was placed near the altar, while an apostolic letter from Pope Francis declared that a feast day will take place in the teenager’s honour every year on the anniversary of his death, October 12.
An estimated 3,000 people flocked to Assisi to watch the mass, with many masked pilgrims watching on large screens in the surrounding piazzas.
In order for Carlos to become a saint, the Vatican will now have to verify that he has carried out a second miracle. However, Pope Francis has previously waived this requirement on certain occasions.
Born to Italian parents in London in May 1991, Carlos spent the majority of his life in Milan. He was known to have been involved in charity work, helping disadvantaged people and volunteering at a soup kitchen.
Beatification of Carlo Acutis: The first millennial to be declared Blessed