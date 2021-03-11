It’s Been One Year Since The World Health Organization Declared COVID A Global Pandemic

PA

Today, March 11, marks one year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, when just 121,500 cases had been reported around the world.

No one could have quite predicted what would ensue over the coming weeks and months, and yet, one year down the line, the pandemic is still far from over.

Advert 10

Countries all over the world are now well into their vaccination programmes, administering jabs at a rate that has never been seen in modern medicine before.

However, while the rate at which vaccines have been produced, regulated and administered is nothing short of a miracle, millions of lives have already been lost at the hands of the virus.

PA Images

According to Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking the outbreak since its beginning, a total of 2,610,184 people have died in the pandemic as of March 9, 2021. Twelve months earlier, 3,993 people had died as a result of the virus.

Advert 10

Although there have been discrepancies over how to report what counts as a COVID death, the number still serves as a stark reminder of the toll COVID-19 has had on human life.

However, the pandemic has affected different countries in different ways, depending on a number of different factors such as size, population, healthcare and the decisions made by a country’s governing bodies.

PA Images

The United States has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases, at a record 29,154,659 cases as of March 9, and 529,263 deaths.

Advert 10

Brazil has the second-highest number of deaths in the world at 270,656, where cases are continuing to rise. On Wednesday, March 10, the South American country reported 2,286 new COVID-related deaths, which is the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has experienced the highest number of cases in Europe, with a record of 4,247,879 cases and 125,222 deaths.

Many countries all over the world have been forced to shut down and enter varying degrees of lockdown in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.

PA Images

Advert 10

Now, the effort is focused on getting as many people vaccinated as possible in a bid to not only prevent the spread of the virus, but to bring the growing death rate to a halt.

More than 22 million people in the UK have already received their first jab, while the US is currently vaccinating around 2 million people per day.

It has been an incredibly difficult year for so many people, but with the vaccination programme well underway, it’s hoped the worst is behind us.